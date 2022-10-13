Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
Related
Leonarda Cruz Alza obituary 1923~2022
Leonarda Cruz Alza, 98, of Arendtsville, PA died Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 6, 1923 in Mexico she was the daughter of the late Regino Cruz and Seconina Alza. She was the wife of the late Primitivo Ponce. Leonarda is survived by her three children,...
Fay Ellen Anderson obituary ~2022
Fay Ellen Anderson (Byers) of Chambersburg passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran – The Village at Luther Ridge. Born in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Blanche Hull Byers. Fay was employed for a number of years at Town and Country...
Phyllis L Duffey obituary 1930~2022
Phyllis L Duffey, 91, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away Friday, October 14th, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA. Phyllis was born in Berkeley Springs , WV on November 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Agnes (Everett) and Harry Barker. She was the widow of H. Clyde Bivens,...
Jesse Leroy Middaugh obituary 1935~2022
Jesse Leroy Middaugh, 87, a lifelong resident of Doylesburg, went to be with the Lord October 12, 2022. Born August 5, 1935, in Doylesburg, he was the youngest of 8 children born to the late Roy and Bessie (Duncan) Middaugh. Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 59 years,...
Isabelle Delores Miller obituary 1940~2022
Isabelle Delores Miller, age 81, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Embassy at Woodland Park in Orbisonia, PA. Isabelle was born on October 15, 1940, in Pond Bank, PA, the daughter of the late Orville and Reba Bumbaugh Stoops. Isabelle married the late Harold Miller Sr.
Robert R “Ghost” Costa obituary 1962~2022
Robert R “Ghost” Costa, 60, of Fayetteville, PA passed away at his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born March 24, 1962 in Boonton, NJ he was the son of the late Michael A. Costa, Sr. and Charlotte (Finley) Costa. Robert is survived by his wife Kim (Roberts)...
Sheila K Singley obituary 1947~2022
Sheila K Singley (Whited), 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born May 27, 1947 in Kingsport, TN the daughter of the late Charles W. and Fannie O’Neal Whited. Her husband Barry L. Singley died in 2014. Sheila was a 1965...
Martha Ann McCleary obituary 1937~2022
Martha Ann McCleary (Shank), age 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed peacefully on to eternal life on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Shook Home in Chambersburg, with her son, Robert by her side. Born June 1, 1937, in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Merle Ellsworth and Anna...
Betty J Witmer obituary 1937~2022
Betty J Witmer, 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Sarah Bartles Stottlemyer. Her beloved husband, Clarence V. Witmer, preceded her in death on May 27, 2021.
Mary Jane East obituary 1924~2022
Mary Jane East, 98, of Chambersburg passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born March 11, 1924 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Mary and George Klenzing Sr. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and a life long member of Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church. Mary...
Robert Franklin “Bob” Bennett 1938~2022
Mr. Robert Franklin “Bob” Bennett, Sr., 83, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born October 10, 1938, in Harrisonburg, VA, he was the son of the late Rev. Golden H. Bennett and Cleda F. Bennett. He graduated from Fairfield High School, Fairfield, PA, with...
Barbara Sue Carbaugh obituary 1969~2022
Barbara Sue Carbaugh (Buterbaugh) passed from this life on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Doey’s House Hospice, Hagerstown, MD. Born January 29th, 1969, she was the daughter of John T. and Doris J. (Rowe) Buterbaugh. Barb graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High in 1987, and for years was a...
Pauline Irene Showers obituary 1937~2022
Pauline Irene Showers, age 84, of Gardners, PA, passed Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Gardens at Gettysburg. She was born December 6, 1937 in Butler Twp., Adams County, to the late William E. and Mary K. (Chamberlain) Livingston. She was employed as a DE Pelletizer Operator for Knouse Foods...
Frances G Cordell obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Frances G Cordell, 93, formerly of Greencastle, PA, passed away October 12, 2022, at Providence Place, Chambersburg, PA. Born May 10, 1929, in Quincy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur B. and Sarah (Vandreau) Heefner. She and her husband of 33 years, the late Mr. Daniel...
Wendy Lee Garland obituary 1950~2022
Wendy Lee Garland, age 72, of Hanover, PA, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the UPMC Hanover Hospital in Hanover. She was born July 27, 1950 in Carlisle, PA to the late Norman D. and Joyce M. (Beam) Lybrand. Wendy was employed as a waitress for over 40 years....
Donald R “Fred” Freeman 1956~2022
Mr. Donald R “Fred” Freeman, 66, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at the home of his sister in Waynesboro. Born February 24, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin L. and Evelyn (Wagaman) Freeman. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Douglas “Doug” Martinez Smith 1962~2022
Douglas “Doug” Martinez Smith, 59, of Fairfield, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 17, 1962 in Olangapo, Philippines, he was the son of the late William Livingston Smith and Margarita N. Martinez and is also pre-deceased by his brother Juan Smith (CA).
Elaine Taylor Ecker obituary 1929~2022
Elaine Taylor Ecker, age 92 of Biglerville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. She was born December 1, 1929 in Harrisburg, PA, to the late Harold E. and Marie E. (Kuntz) Taylor. Elaine was a graduate of Arendtsville Vocational High School. Elaine...
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore 1986~2022
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore, age 36, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Andy was born on April 6, 1986, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of Robert Lee Skidmore of Warfordsburg, PA and Charla Renee Hodnovich of McConnellsburg, PA. Andy loved music, especially his favorite...
Delano C Mellott obituary 1945~2022
Delano C Mellott, 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, October 8th, at his residence. Delano was born in Needmore, PA, on December 20, 1945, a son of the late Freeda A. and Ferman C. Mellott. Delano was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army. He retired from...
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 0