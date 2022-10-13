Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Isabelle Delores Miller obituary 1940~2022
Isabelle Delores Miller, age 81, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Embassy at Woodland Park in Orbisonia, PA. Isabelle was born on October 15, 1940, in Pond Bank, PA, the daughter of the late Orville and Reba Bumbaugh Stoops. Isabelle married the late Harold Miller Sr.
Richard L “Reds” May obituary 1958~2022
Richard L “Reds” May, age 64, of York Springs, passed away October 14, 2022 at his home. He was born April 25, 1958 in Biglerville, PA, as the son of Betty May (Flory) May and the late Myrle C. May. Richard was raised on a dairy farm in...
Fern B Klinefelter obituary 1935~2022
Fern B Klinefelter, 87, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at the Gardens of Gettysburg. Fern was born May 8, 1935 in Hanover, PA the son of the late G. Burnell and Nadine (Garrett) Klinefelter. Fern graduated from Gettysburg High School with the Class of 1953....
Betty J Witmer obituary 1937~2022
Betty J Witmer, 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Sarah Bartles Stottlemyer. Her beloved husband, Clarence V. Witmer, preceded her in death on May 27, 2021.
Robert R “Ghost” Costa obituary 1962~2022
Robert R “Ghost” Costa, 60, of Fayetteville, PA passed away at his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born March 24, 1962 in Boonton, NJ he was the son of the late Michael A. Costa, Sr. and Charlotte (Finley) Costa. Robert is survived by his wife Kim (Roberts)...
Elaine Taylor Ecker obituary 1929~2022
Elaine Taylor Ecker, age 92 of Biglerville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. She was born December 1, 1929 in Harrisburg, PA, to the late Harold E. and Marie E. (Kuntz) Taylor. Elaine was a graduate of Arendtsville Vocational High School. Elaine...
Sheila K Singley obituary 1947~2022
Sheila K Singley (Whited), 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born May 27, 1947 in Kingsport, TN the daughter of the late Charles W. and Fannie O’Neal Whited. Her husband Barry L. Singley died in 2014. Sheila was a 1965...
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore 1986~2022
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore, age 36, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Andy was born on April 6, 1986, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of Robert Lee Skidmore of Warfordsburg, PA and Charla Renee Hodnovich of McConnellsburg, PA. Andy loved music, especially his favorite...
Teresa M Amspacher obituary 1952~2022
Teresa M Amspacher (Klunk), 70, of York, formally of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, April 16, 1952 in Hanover, a daughter of Chairmaine (Smeak) Klunk and the late Reuel Klunk. Teresa retired as a secretary from the Shippensburg Borough. She...
Mary Jane East obituary 1924~2022
Mary Jane East, 98, of Chambersburg passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born March 11, 1924 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Mary and George Klenzing Sr. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and a life long member of Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church. Mary...
Martha Ann McCleary obituary 1937~2022
Martha Ann McCleary (Shank), age 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed peacefully on to eternal life on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Shook Home in Chambersburg, with her son, Robert by her side. Born June 1, 1937, in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Merle Ellsworth and Anna...
Frances G Cordell obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Frances G Cordell, 93, formerly of Greencastle, PA, passed away October 12, 2022, at Providence Place, Chambersburg, PA. Born May 10, 1929, in Quincy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur B. and Sarah (Vandreau) Heefner. She and her husband of 33 years, the late Mr. Daniel...
Pauline Irene Showers obituary 1937~2022
Pauline Irene Showers, age 84, of Gardners, PA, passed Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Gardens at Gettysburg. She was born December 6, 1937 in Butler Twp., Adams County, to the late William E. and Mary K. (Chamberlain) Livingston. She was employed as a DE Pelletizer Operator for Knouse Foods...
Wendy Lee Garland obituary 1950~2022
Wendy Lee Garland, age 72, of Hanover, PA, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the UPMC Hanover Hospital in Hanover. She was born July 27, 1950 in Carlisle, PA to the late Norman D. and Joyce M. (Beam) Lybrand. Wendy was employed as a waitress for over 40 years....
Barbara Sue Carbaugh obituary 1969~2022
Barbara Sue Carbaugh (Buterbaugh) passed from this life on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Doey’s House Hospice, Hagerstown, MD. Born January 29th, 1969, she was the daughter of John T. and Doris J. (Rowe) Buterbaugh. Barb graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High in 1987, and for years was a...
Douglas “Doug” Martinez Smith 1962~2022
Douglas “Doug” Martinez Smith, 59, of Fairfield, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 17, 1962 in Olangapo, Philippines, he was the son of the late William Livingston Smith and Margarita N. Martinez and is also pre-deceased by his brother Juan Smith (CA).
Charles W “Charlie” Strausbaugh 1936~2022
Charles W “Charlie” Strausbaugh, Jr., 86, Fairfield, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 9, 1936 in Fairfield, PA the son of the late Charles W. and Mary Sillik Strausbaugh, Sr. His wife Alverda Heller Strausbaugh died in 2021. Charles...
Robert Franklin “Bob” Bennett 1938~2022
Mr. Robert Franklin “Bob” Bennett, Sr., 83, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born October 10, 1938, in Harrisonburg, VA, he was the son of the late Rev. Golden H. Bennett and Cleda F. Bennett. He graduated from Fairfield High School, Fairfield, PA, with...
Donald R “Fred” Freeman 1956~2022
Mr. Donald R “Fred” Freeman, 66, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at the home of his sister in Waynesboro. Born February 24, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin L. and Evelyn (Wagaman) Freeman. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Max E Creager obituary 1932~2022
Dr. Max E Creager, 89, a resident of Menno Haven Retirement Community, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 20, 1932 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Benjamin Ray...
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 0