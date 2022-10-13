Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints have placed WR Deonte Harty on Injured ReserveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Citrus County Chronicle
Burrow to Chase in clutch looks familiar to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Whether it turns around Cincinnati’s season remains to be seen – there are 11 games to go – but the Bengals took a step in the right direction with their come-from-behind 30-26 win at New Orleans on Sunday. The Bengals completed the rally...
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' confidence grows, tied with Bucs atop NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who's that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it's the Atlanta Falcons. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Colts receiving group takes major step in win over Jaguars
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard spent the spring and summer insisting the Colts receiving group would be strong, deep and productive. Yes, they expected it to take time for a young, mostly unproven group of receivers to grow into new roles and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Griffin's gaffes prove costly as Jaguars lose 3rd straight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shaquill Griffin won’t enjoy rewatching Jacksonville’s fifth consecutive loss at Indianapolis. The veteran cornerback was picked on repeatedly by the Colts and beaten by a rookie receiver for the winning touchdown in a 34-27 loss Sunday. It was Griffin’s worst performance in two years with the Jaguars and should be a clear sign that general manager Trent Baalke needs to start looking to upgrade the all-important coverage position.
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns loaded with problems as tough opponents loom
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight year, Bill Belichick treated Kevin Stefanski and his Browns staff to a free coaching clinic.
Citrus County Chronicle
Zappe's star grows brighter as Patriots get back to .500
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The idea that rookie Bailey Zappe could supplant Mac Jones as the Patriots’ starting quarterback was preposterous in the aftermath of his first career victory. It still feels far-fetched following a second productive outing by Zappe during New England’s 38-15 win over Cleveland on...
NFL・
Citrus County Chronicle
Win over Bucs gives Steelers welcome dose of optimism
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn't kidding when he said it would take more than one good performance to cure what's ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe, but it certainly beats the alternative: another week with offensive coordinator Matt Canada under siege and Pittsburgh's season spiraling downward.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets' D-line soaring during team's early season surge
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers' face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too.
NFL・
WATCH: Stephan Blaylock Talks UCLA-Oregon, College GameDay Rematch
One of the Bruins' most veteran defensive backs talked about his excitement and confidence ahead of another decisive Pac-12 contest.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Source: Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, The Associated Press has confirmed. The move was confirmed by a person familiar with the details who spoke with The Associated Press Monday on condition of...
