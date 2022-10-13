ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Burrow to Chase in clutch looks familiar to Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Whether it turns around Cincinnati’s season remains to be seen – there are 11 games to go – but the Bengals took a step in the right direction with their come-from-behind 30-26 win at New Orleans on Sunday. The Bengals completed the rally...
CINCINNATI, OH
Falcons' confidence grows, tied with Bucs atop NFC South

ATLANTA (AP) — Who's that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it's the Atlanta Falcons. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
ATLANTA, GA
Colts receiving group takes major step in win over Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard spent the spring and summer insisting the Colts receiving group would be strong, deep and productive. Yes, they expected it to take time for a young, mostly unproven group of receivers to grow into new roles and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Griffin's gaffes prove costly as Jaguars lose 3rd straight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shaquill Griffin won’t enjoy rewatching Jacksonville’s fifth consecutive loss at Indianapolis. The veteran cornerback was picked on repeatedly by the Colts and beaten by a rookie receiver for the winning touchdown in a 34-27 loss Sunday. It was Griffin’s worst performance in two years with the Jaguars and should be a clear sign that general manager Trent Baalke needs to start looking to upgrade the all-important coverage position.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zappe's star grows brighter as Patriots get back to .500

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The idea that rookie Bailey Zappe could supplant Mac Jones as the Patriots’ starting quarterback was preposterous in the aftermath of his first career victory. It still feels far-fetched following a second productive outing by Zappe during New England’s 38-15 win over Cleveland on...
NFL
Win over Bucs gives Steelers welcome dose of optimism

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn't kidding when he said it would take more than one good performance to cure what's ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe, but it certainly beats the alternative: another week with offensive coordinator Matt Canada under siege and Pittsburgh's season spiraling downward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jets' D-line soaring during team's early season surge

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers' face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too.
NFL
AP Source: Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, The Associated Press has confirmed. The move was confirmed by a person familiar with the details who spoke with The Associated Press Monday on condition of...
HOUSTON, TX

