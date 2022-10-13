Read full article on original website
WJLA
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart scheduled to be arraigned on assault charges
WASHINGTON (7News) — Christopher Geldart has served as a top D.C. official for years but Monday afternoon, he is scheduled to be arraigned on assault charges in Arlington. Geldart has been with the Department of Public Works, with Homeland Security, and now has resigned as the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice in the District of Columbia after being accused of grabbing a personal trainer by the neck in the parking lot of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington earlier this month.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland
Local super PAC seeks donations to spread the word and encourage voters to vote ‘yes’ on legalizing recreational use of marijuana. The post Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland appeared first on Maryland Matters.
32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot to death shortly after midnight yesterday morning in Southeast, D.C. At 12:10 am, the DC Metro Police received a report of the sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, they discovered 32-year-old Jamontate Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
recordpatriot.com
DOJ: Lawsuit in Maryland over fatal police shooting should not be dismissed yet
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Justice Department has argued that a judge should not support Montgomery County, Md.'s recent bid to toss a lawsuit that the family of a man killed by officers in the drive-through of a McDonald's filed against the police department.
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
Maryland AG Candidate: Rep. Anthony Brown on crime, abortion
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Democratic candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Congressman Anthony Brown, talks to Capitol Review’s host Tasmin Mahfuz on how he plans to protect Maryland consumers, out-of-state women who seek abortions in Maryland and investigating officer-involved deaths. Watch the full conversation in the video above.
Funeral set for NAACP leader from Arlington murdered on Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 […]
fox5dc.com
Multiple suspects sought in DC assault, police say; $10K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say assaulted a man last week in D.C. Police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the northeast where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries. The man was transported to a local...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan recounts Jan. 6: 'It was panic'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan filled in more of the picture of the events on Jan. 6, 2021, after a new video released shows congressional leaders seeking help. Earlier this week, never-before-seen video was released from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including clips of congressional leaders working with the governors of Maryland and Virginia to send law enforcement officers.
Maryland man who was shot by Virginia officers faces charges of brandishing a weapon, police say
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man is facing charges of allegedly brandishing a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm when he was shot by police in Virginia on Friday, according to authorities.El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland, may be facing additional charges too, police said.Arlington County Police Department officers found Mutee with a gun in a Virginia Roadway when they were responding to a report of multiple shots fired near the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:35 p.m., according to authorities.They instructed Mutee to drop his weapon but he allegedly refused to comply with their commands and instead raised the firearm, police said.Two officers then raised their weapons and shot Mutee, according to authorities. Investigators later examined Mutee's firearm and determined during their preliminary investigation that it had been used to fire off rounds, police said.No one was injured by Mutee's firearm or by the officers who shot Mutee, according to authorities.Following the shooting, Andy Penn, the chief of the Arlington County Police Department, asked the regional Critical Incident Response Team to investigate the incident.In accordance with the police department's policy, the two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
WTOP
DC man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in metro station shooting
A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the January 2020 fatal shooting of a man near Mount Vernon Square Metro station in Northwest D.C. William Whitaker of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to his role in the killing of Malick Cisse, then 19.
fox5dc.com
11 children displaced after fire burns southeast DC home
WASHINGTON - Authorities say 11 children have been displaced after a fire burned their southeast D.C. home. The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Firefighters say all residents safely evacuated prior to their arrival and no injuries reported. The...
NIH Director's Blog
Historic Medical Sites near Washington DC
Opened in December 1862, Lincoln General was the largest of the military hospitals in the area built by the Army to take care of the Civil War casualties. It was located on Capitol Hill, 15 blocks east of the Capitol building. The hospital complex included 20 pavilions, arranged in two lines forming a V, and 25 tent wards, which provided altogether a bed capacity of 2,575. The kitchen and dining rooms were connected to the pavilions by means of a covered pathway. In addition to the headquarters (marked by the flag), there were officers quarters, quarters for Sisters who provided nursing service, barracks, guard house, separate quarters for contrabands, and service facilities such as water tank, laundry, barber shop, carpenter shop, stables and a morgue ("Dead House"). Like most other military hospitals, Lincoln General was taken down shortly after the Civil War. The area once occupied by Lincoln General is now a residential district.
Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going. The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE. Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for […]
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
'Need to expose these contractors' | DC homeowners rally against developers they say destroyed their houses
WASHINGTON — Several D.C. residents are uniting against developers they say destroyed their houses. The homeowner leading this charge is a woman WUSA9 profiled in a 3-year- long investigation into the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, an agency the DC Council voted to split into two separate agencies after deciding it was too large, too dysfunctional, and putting too many residents in danger.
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
