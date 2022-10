A forum for candidates for Astoria City Council is planned for Tuesday night at the Astoria High School auditorium.

The event, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will feature Andy Davis and Geoff Gunn, candidates for Uniontown's Ward 1, and Elisabeth Adams and Kris Haefker, candidates for downtown's Ward 3. Sean Fitzpatrick, who is unopposed for mayor, will also appear.