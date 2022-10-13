ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Off-duty officer among multiple dead in ‘active shooting’ in Raleigh: reports

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
 3 days ago

An off-duty police officer was among multiple people killed in an “active shooting” situation in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday, a report said.

Raleigh police confirmed there was a shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

An off-duty officer was killed in the chaos, a high-level city leader told local outlet WRAL News . Multiple others have also been killed, the outlet said.

Police did not disclose any further information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTlFB_0iY9huxq00
Police respond to deadly shootings in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday.
WRAL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pa9Qh_0iY9huxq00
An off-duty officer is among those killed in the shooting.
WRAL

A local hospital told CNN that three victims from the shooting are being treated at a trauma center.

Residents in the area were advised to remain indoors and drivers were told to seek alternate routes as multiple law enforcement agencies investigate the situation, police said.

