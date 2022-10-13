ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Never Bid £50million For Southampton's Romeo Lavia

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Reports are now suggesting Chelsea did not bid for Romeo Lavia in the summer.

Various reports, including Fabrizio Romano, reported this summer that Chelsea had bid £50million for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after he scored a corker of a goal against the Blue's in the Premier League.

That report has today been denied, with Chelsea now having not made any bid worth £50million to sign the player in the summer. The bid was well documented, but has now been denied.

Lavia was a Joe Shields signing for Southampton, and the deal to make Shields Chelsea's new head of recruitment is nearly done.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea never bid £50million for Romeo Lavia this past summer.

The transfer window looked to have gone mad when reports leaked that Chelsea had bid £50million for Romeo Lavia, but Matt Law has today reported that bid never took place during the summer.

Romeo Lavia scored for Southampton in their win over Chelsea in August, and the club were reportedly drawn to the player after that performance. It would make more sense for Chelsea to make a move for the player now considering their approach for Joe Shields for the role of head of recruitment.

Shields signed Lavia for Southampton, and should he take over at Chelsea will likely be back in for the Belgian at Chelsea knowing how much he rates his talent.

Chelsea are reported to have not made a move for Lavia in the summer, but that doesn't mean they won't do again.

