KHOU

ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?

HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.
CBS Philly

Phillies owner John Middleton on advancing to NLCS: "It feels unbelievably great"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies topped the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, on Saturday at Citizens Bank to advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. But, the journey to this point hasn't always been pretty. The Phillies season was filled with ups and downs, and no one knows that better than owner John Middleton.  "It feels unbelievably great," Middleton said following the win. The Phillies season got off to an ugly start. The team fired former manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start and replaced him with bench coach Rob Thomson. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said the team needed a...
NBC Sports

Dodgers fail to reach World Series after Roberts' preseason claim

The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2022 World Series hopes evaporated right before our eyes Saturday night. Los Angeles was eliminated from the playoffs after a crushing 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, a first-round exit that could make for one of the most disappointing seasons in baseball history.
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Yankees stay alive, force Game 5 vs. Guardians

The Yankees kept their season alive Sunday night with a Game 4 win in their ALDS matchup against the Guardians. They will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros all clinched their spots in baseball's final four during a stunning Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner.
Yardbarker

AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans

HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
