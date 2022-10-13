PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies topped the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, on Saturday at Citizens Bank to advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. But, the journey to this point hasn't always been pretty. The Phillies season was filled with ups and downs, and no one knows that better than owner John Middleton. "It feels unbelievably great," Middleton said following the win. The Phillies season got off to an ugly start. The team fired former manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start and replaced him with bench coach Rob Thomson. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said the team needed a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO