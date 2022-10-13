Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Related
KHOU
ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?
HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.
Dodgers NLDS: Manny Machado Responds to Analyst Who Picked LA to Win Game 2
The Dodgers lost game two despite David Ortiz speaking his mind of the Padres-Dodgers rivalry
ALDS Game 3: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Astros (2-0) took the first 2 games of the series against the Seattle Mariners (0-2) and will look for the sweep Saturday. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET (TBS) at T-Mobile Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Astros vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Phillies owner John Middleton on advancing to NLCS: "It feels unbelievably great"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies topped the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, on Saturday at Citizens Bank to advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. But, the journey to this point hasn't always been pretty. The Phillies season was filled with ups and downs, and no one knows that better than owner John Middleton. "It feels unbelievably great," Middleton said following the win. The Phillies season got off to an ugly start. The team fired former manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start and replaced him with bench coach Rob Thomson. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said the team needed a...
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
NBC Sports
Dodgers fail to reach World Series after Roberts' preseason claim
The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2022 World Series hopes evaporated right before our eyes Saturday night. Los Angeles was eliminated from the playoffs after a crushing 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, a first-round exit that could make for one of the most disappointing seasons in baseball history.
How to Watch Mariners and Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros look to sweep the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the 2022 American League Championship Series.
Click2Houston.com
2022 MLB Postseason: This is where, when the Houston Astros will play in the ALCS
HOUSTON – The Major League Baseball has announced the schedule for the American League Championship Series, where the Houston Astros will play against either the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees. Astros will start the series at home on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on TBS. If...
Seattle to leave roof open for Game 3 with Astros despite 'unhealthy' air
Air quality has deteriorated in advance of Houston's matchup against the Mariners due to wildfires.
Padres punch ticket to NLCS: player reactions
The San Diego Padres are bound for the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998 after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers three games to one after a rally in the seventh inning Saturday night at Petco Park.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Yankees stay alive, force Game 5 vs. Guardians
The Yankees kept their season alive Sunday night with a Game 4 win in their ALDS matchup against the Guardians. They will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros all clinched their spots in baseball's final four during a stunning Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner.
MLB・
Yardbarker
AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans
HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
Comments / 0