Read full article on original website
Related
Former Toledo councilman in federal bribery case to use govt. funds to hire jury consultant
Despite prosecution opposition, a judge is allowing a former Toledo city councilman to use government funding to retain a jury consultant in the case in which she and three others are accused of conspiracy and extortion. In an order accepting the motion on Monday for Yvonne Harper, Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick of U.S. District Court in Toledo said that he had never before granted this type of request, but that the case was unique enough to merit it. Typically, jury consultants are paid for out of the defendant’s own pocket. Rarely does taxpayer money cover that level of expert assistance. “I note that in...
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator’s objections over Egypt’s human rights record, including its holding of an estimated 60,000 political prisoners, has compelled the Biden administration to trim a symbolically significant $75 million off its planned annual military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, the senator responsible, said in a statement Monday it was important that U.S. administrations not allow other policy interests to override congressionally mandated attention to Egypt’s poor human rights record, “because the situation facing political prisoners in Egypt is deplorable.” The U.S. gives more than $1 billion in military aid annually to Egypt, which it views as a regionally important ally to the U.S. and Israel. That’s despite President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s record on human rights, including what rights groups say is the killing, imprisonment and torture of critics of the Egyptian government. Congress in recent years has made the U.S. payment of $300 million of that aid contingent on Egypt’s government showing progress on rights, although the State Department can and often does overrule that requirement. Congress’s conditioning of some of Egypt’s security aid makes for an annual public test of U.S. administrations’ balancing of strategic interests and human rights.
Relatives fear for lives of jailed Nicaraguan opponents
Families of four well-known opposition figures jailed in Nicaragua fear for their relatives' lives because of bad conditions at the infamous El Chipote prison
EXPLAINER: Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine
They are precise, small in size, able to effectively penetrate air defenses when fired in groups and above all, they're cheap. In Russia's invasion of Ukraine, killer drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, cost-effective weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike.
US News and World Report
Factbox-Who Are the Foreign Nationals Held in Iran's Evin Prison?
DUBAI (Reuters) - A fire at Iran's Evin prison on Oct. 15 that killed eight people has ramped up pressure on clerical rulers who are already struggling to contain nationwide protests ignited by the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. The prison, a sprawling complex located at...
US News and World Report
Sanctions Needed if Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine, Says Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - EU countries generally agree that sanctions should be imposed on Iran if investigation proves the country provided Russia with drones used in attacks in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister said on Monday after meeting his counterparts in Brussels. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by...
US News and World Report
Russia Faces Internal Turmoil, Says Former Diplomat Who Resigned Over War
LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has set Russia on a path towards turmoil that could unseat the Kremlin chief, trigger civil war or even ultimately break the country apart, said a Russian diplomat who resigned over the war. Boris Bondarev, a counsellor at Russia's permanent mission to...
US News and World Report
Ethiopian Army Captures City From Tigray Forces -Sources
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopian government forces and their allies on Monday captured Shire, one of the biggest cities in the northern region of Tigray, from regional forces they have been battling on and off since late 2020, two diplomatic and humanitarian sources said. The violence in Tigray, which has spilled...
US News and World Report
New Omicron Variants Gaining Foothold in U.S.
New Omicron Variants Gaining Foothold in U.S. MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) – New, more contagious Omicron variants are starting to spread across the United States, new government data show. Luckily, they're related to the Omicron variant BA.5, so recently updated booster shots should provide some protection against...
Haiti calls for help at the UN as world mulls assistance
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Mexico said Monday they are preparing a U.N. resolution that would authorize an international mission to help improve security in Haiti, whose government issued a “distress call” for the people of the crisis-wracked nation. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council as thousands across Haiti organized protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The demonstrations came on the day the country commemorated the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a slave who became the leader of the world’s first Black republic. The U.S....
US News and World Report
Iranian Officials Say Tehran Prison Blaze Killed 4 Inmates
CAIRO (AP) — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday. The dramatic scenes of the nighttime fire have reverberated across Iranian social media. Flames and thick smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Gives Boost to Domino's in Arbitration Case
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave a boost to Domino's Pizza Inc's bid to force delivery drivers to bring a wage lawsuit in private arbitration rather than in court in a case from California that could have major implications for gig economy companies. The justices threw out...
US News and World Report
Fire, Gunshots at Tehran Jail Holding Political Prisoners, Dual Nationals
DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire broke out on Saturday in Tehran's Evin prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, and witnesses reported hearing gunfire. State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over...
US News and World Report
Iran Prison Fire Kills Four, Injures 61 as Protests Persist
DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire at Iran's Evin prison late on Saturday killed four detainees and injured 61, state media reported, as anti-government protests sparked by a woman's death in police custody continued on Sunday, including at several universities. Iranian authorities said on Saturday that a prison workshop had been set...
US News and World Report
Mexico Warns Venezuelan Migrants Not to Form Caravans
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's government on Saturday moved to discourage the formation of caravans by Venezuelan migrants, saying any who do will not be eligible to enter the United States under a new humanitarian scheme announced this week. Under a plan announced on Wednesday, Washington said it would grant up...
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia Announces $400 Million Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine
(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Saudi state news agency SPA said, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday. The crown prince expressed the kingdom's readiness to continue efforts of mediation and...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Bolsonaro and Lula Spar in First Debate of Runoff Campaign
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attacked each others' records in office on Sunday in the first debate of the second round of Brazil's election. Reflecting a fiercely polarized race that has been largely devoid of policy debates, the...
US News and World Report
Jan. 6 Committee Races to Tie up Loose Threads, Pursue New Leads Before Year’s End
A number of questions remain after the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol reconvened last week for what was likely its final public hearing. And with less than three months before it must wrap its investigation, the clock is ticking. After a months-long break from public...
US News and World Report
U.S. Embassy Criticises 'Desperate' Russian Attacks on Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Kyiv condemned Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and said the United States stood with the Ukrainian people. "More desperate and reprehensible Russian attacks this morning against civilians and civilian infrastructure. We admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. We will stand with you for as long as it takes," the embassy wrote on Twitter.
Comments / 0