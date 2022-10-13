Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Hedge Fund Three Arrows Being Probed by U.S. Regulators - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which filed for bankruptcy in July, is being probed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether it misled investors, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The regulators are probing whether the Singapore-based fund over-stated the strength...
US News and World Report
Distributor Fined $140K for Misrepresenting Export Shipments
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire-based laboratory equipment distributor has been fined $140,000 on 14 felony counts of failing to file export information on shipments to Russia and Ukraine between 2015 and 2019. Intertech Trading Corporation, in Atkinson, pleaded guilty to falsely describing the nature and value of...
US News and World Report
FDA, Company Square Off in Hearing Over Drug Meant to Prevent Preterm Births
FDA, Company Square Off in Hearing Over Drug Meant to Prevent Preterm Births. MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a three-day hearing that began Monday, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will give the maker of a drug meant to prevent premature births a chance to show why its drug should not be pulled off the market.
Joby Applies for Japan Aircraft Certification
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today confirmed it has formally applied for its revolutionary aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan. The news comes as Japanese and U.S. regulatory authorities confirmed earlier today that they have reached an agreement to deliver a streamlined approval process for U.S. applicants who wish to validate their eVTOL (“electric vertical take-off and landing”) aircraft designs in Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006062/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft during a flight test. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
New Omicron Variants Gaining Foothold in U.S.
New Omicron Variants Gaining Foothold in U.S. MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) – New, more contagious Omicron variants are starting to spread across the United States, new government data show. Luckily, they're related to the Omicron variant BA.5, so recently updated booster shots should provide some protection against...
US News and World Report
Wall Street Rally Throws Spotlight on Reports From Tesla, Netflix
(Reuters) - Investors are speculating about whether Monday's big stock surge is the start of a recovery or another pause in the market's decline, and the answer may depend in part on upcoming quarterly results from heavyweights including Tesla Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix Inc. The world's most widely...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Gives Boost to Domino's in Arbitration Case
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave a boost to Domino's Pizza Inc's bid to force delivery drivers to bring a wage lawsuit in private arbitration rather than in court in a case from California that could have major implications for gig economy companies. The justices threw out...
