news3lv.com
NASCAR's Cole Custer visits local non-profit group
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR driver Cole Custer stopped by the Collaboration Center Foundation to shed a light on the non-profit in the team's partnership with Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Feeding America. The Collaboration Center Foundation helps people with physical, intellectual, and developmental challenges. Custer's Ford Mustang will...
news3lv.com
NASCAR races come to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The South Point 400 is the first of eight rounds for the NASCAR series. You might also notice the pink-colored start/finish line. It was painted pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness month. Las Vegas native Kurt Busch will be out for the rest of the...
news3lv.com
New Raising Cane's location to open in North Las Vegas with giveaways, donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas valley's newest Raising Cane's location is opening this week with giveaways for dozens of customers. The new chicken finger joint will be located at 3737 W. Craig Road, at the corner of Allen Lane. The grand opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
news3lv.com
BIG BOYS TOYS convention returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The BIG BOYS TOYS convention returned to Las Vegas this weekend. The innovation and luxury lifestyle expo displays the world's most innovative products and services from an amazing lineup of global manufacturers. The convention was held inside the Las Vegas Convention Center in partnership with...
news3lv.com
New Punk Rock Museum set to open in Las Vegas early next year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas will soon be home to yet another one-of-a-kind museum beginning in 2023. The Punk Rock Museum recently announced its plans to bring the world's most comprehensive attraction dedicated to the history, culture, and absurdity of Rock' n' Roll's stepchild in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
news3lv.com
Vegas Valley Mustangs Club's charity car show is back
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas Valley Mustangs Club is holding a charity car show for St. Jude's Ranch for Children. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shelby American. You can join the car club for food, raffles, and awards. The...
news3lv.com
'Grant A Gift' gala at Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Grant A Gift' is hosting its annual gala next week *on* the field at Allegiant Stadium. It all benefits local children and families navigating autism. Joining us now with more is the president of the Grant A Gift Foundation Ackerman Center, Brian Hager.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Antjuan
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Antjuan is a bubbly 6-year-old with a great sense of humor. Like most 6-year-olds, he enjoys playing outside and being with his brothers. He also loves all things cars!. What makes Antjuan's sunny disposition remarkable is the medical journey he has been on. He was...
news3lv.com
Adam Sandler adds comedy tour nights at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World-renowned comedy legend Adam Sandler has booked two nights in Las Vegas. Sandler has extended his tour to add two nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. The "Happy Gilmore" star is expected to bring a blend...
news3lv.com
Get an autograph from WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray
Las Vegas (KSNV) — This Saturday is your chance to get an autograph from WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray. It's happening at the Dick's Sporting Goods at Fashion Show Mall. The store will be handing out 300 wristbands on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. MORE ON...
news3lv.com
Braud's Funnel Cake cafe
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
news3lv.com
Grand re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A celebration Saturday marked the re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center after being closed for six months for renovation. It's viewed by many as a life-changing facility for the Hispanic community. It offers a variety of courses, including dance and martial arts for all ages.
news3lv.com
Deadly crash reported at Blue Diamond, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding to a deadly crash in the south Las Vegas valley Monday morning. The collision was reported just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved...
news3lv.com
Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas to host Growl-o-ween
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab the pups, the costumes, and the treats. Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas invites all dogs and their human companions to get spooky during its celebration of Growl-o-ween. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bruce...
news3lv.com
Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
news3lv.com
Funeral plans announced for Las Vegas police officer killed in line of duty
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have announced funeral service plans for a veteran officer who was killed in the line of duty last week. A funeral service for Officer Truong Thai will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at Central Church in Henderson starting at 10 a.m.
news3lv.com
Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
news3lv.com
Boys and Girls Club's 41st annual Kids Day Out
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boys and Girls Club's 41st annual Kids Day Out was held on Saturday to provide opportunities for local businesses and community partners to get involved with the kids. A total of 130 mentors and 125 Boys and Girls Club kids, ages 8-12, attended the...
news3lv.com
Homes For Our Troops to build custom home for local veteran
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The non-profit Homes For Our Troops kicked off the start of a specially adapted custom home for Army Specialist Blaine Sullivan on Saturday. On Nov. 22, 2010, while carrying an injured comrade in Sangin, Afghanistan, SPC Sullivan was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED). The blast resulted in the loss of his right leg and severe damage to his right arm.
