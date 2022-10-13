ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

NASCAR's Cole Custer visits local non-profit group

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR driver Cole Custer stopped by the Collaboration Center Foundation to shed a light on the non-profit in the team's partnership with Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Feeding America. The Collaboration Center Foundation helps people with physical, intellectual, and developmental challenges. Custer's Ford Mustang will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

NASCAR races come to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The South Point 400 is the first of eight rounds for the NASCAR series. You might also notice the pink-colored start/finish line. It was painted pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness month. Las Vegas native Kurt Busch will be out for the rest of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

BIG BOYS TOYS convention returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The BIG BOYS TOYS convention returned to Las Vegas this weekend. The innovation and luxury lifestyle expo displays the world's most innovative products and services from an amazing lineup of global manufacturers. The convention was held inside the Las Vegas Convention Center in partnership with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New Punk Rock Museum set to open in Las Vegas early next year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas will soon be home to yet another one-of-a-kind museum beginning in 2023. The Punk Rock Museum recently announced its plans to bring the world's most comprehensive attraction dedicated to the history, culture, and absurdity of Rock' n' Roll's stepchild in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vegas Valley Mustangs Club's charity car show is back

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas Valley Mustangs Club is holding a charity car show for St. Jude's Ranch for Children. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shelby American. You can join the car club for food, raffles, and awards. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Grant A Gift' gala at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Grant A Gift' is hosting its annual gala next week *on* the field at Allegiant Stadium. It all benefits local children and families navigating autism. Joining us now with more is the president of the Grant A Gift Foundation Ackerman Center, Brian Hager.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Antjuan

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Antjuan is a bubbly 6-year-old with a great sense of humor. Like most 6-year-olds, he enjoys playing outside and being with his brothers. He also loves all things cars!. What makes Antjuan's sunny disposition remarkable is the medical journey he has been on. He was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Adam Sandler adds comedy tour nights at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World-renowned comedy legend Adam Sandler has booked two nights in Las Vegas. Sandler has extended his tour to add two nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. The "Happy Gilmore" star is expected to bring a blend...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Get an autograph from WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas (KSNV) — This Saturday is your chance to get an autograph from WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray. It's happening at the Dick's Sporting Goods at Fashion Show Mall. The store will be handing out 300 wristbands on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Braud's Funnel Cake cafe

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Grand re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A celebration Saturday marked the re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center after being closed for six months for renovation. It's viewed by many as a life-changing facility for the Hispanic community. It offers a variety of courses, including dance and martial arts for all ages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Deadly crash reported at Blue Diamond, Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding to a deadly crash in the south Las Vegas valley Monday morning. The collision was reported just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas to host Growl-o-ween

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab the pups, the costumes, and the treats. Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas invites all dogs and their human companions to get spooky during its celebration of Growl-o-ween. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bruce...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boys and Girls Club's 41st annual Kids Day Out

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boys and Girls Club's 41st annual Kids Day Out was held on Saturday to provide opportunities for local businesses and community partners to get involved with the kids. A total of 130 mentors and 125 Boys and Girls Club kids, ages 8-12, attended the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Homes For Our Troops to build custom home for local veteran

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The non-profit Homes For Our Troops kicked off the start of a specially adapted custom home for Army Specialist Blaine Sullivan on Saturday. On Nov. 22, 2010, while carrying an injured comrade in Sangin, Afghanistan, SPC Sullivan was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED). The blast resulted in the loss of his right leg and severe damage to his right arm.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy