Pittston, Luzerne Co. — The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Knights Hockey teams and Revolution Ice center raised funds for cancer research today with Pink in Rink. “(Everyone was) also excited to participate and hopefully expand the effort to raise even more funds," said Sheryl Oleski- Manager for several teams and advisory chair. "It’s difficult going door to door, asking family and friends for pledges but coming together as a community gave us another opportunity to raise money.”

PITTSTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO