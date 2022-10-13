ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponderay, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Nakia Creek Fire

The Nakia Creek Fire grew rapidly on Sunday, fed by gusty winds and low humidity. Authorities have ordered evacuations in the area. Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders. A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, has doubled in size. That prompted authorities to...
VANCOUVER, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened the evening of Oct. 14. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy