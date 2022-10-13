Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire grew rapidly on Sunday, fed by gusty winds and low humidity. Authorities have ordered evacuations in the area. Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders. A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, has doubled in size. That prompted authorities to...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened the evening of Oct. 14. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.
KHQ Right Now
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
KHQ Right Now
Extrication on eastbound I-90 blocks single lane at Sullivan exit
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are on scene of an extrication response on the I-90, blocking one eastbound lane at the Sullivan exit. At around 8:20 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a fence at the exit. The cause and extent of injuries has not been determined at this time. Traffic...
KHQ Right Now
Idaho State Police asks Oldtown community for help investigating fatal collision
OLDTOWN, Idaho - A hit-and-run collision on Oct. 7 seriously injured a 2-year-old and his grandma and killed a 3-year-old girl as the family made their way home from getting ice cream. The suspect fled the scene on foot, though police were able to find and detain him soon after....
