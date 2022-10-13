Read full article on original website
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
'Pawn Stars' Fans Think Rebecca Romney Closed the Book on Her Marriage
Even though Pawn Stars is technically reality TV, it doesn't come with the drama that other, more standard reality shows do. But trust viewers to find something to gossip about, because now, they're curious about whether or not the show's rare book expert Rebecca Romney is divorced or not. It's...
Shirley Manson: ‘I took a crap on a cheating boyfriend’s breakfast cereal. I’m not ashamed’
The singer on sexism in rock, overcoming shyness and taking revenge to the extreme
Chevy Chase Tells Bill Maher That John Belushi Once Stole His Cocaine
Did Chevy Chase and the late John Belushi have a secret beef? The Saturday Night Live vet told Bill Maher that Belushi once stole his cocaine while on set of the late-night comedy show. Both comedians were original key players in SNL, with Chase having recommended Belushi to show creator...
ETOnline.com
'Below Deck' Season 10 Supertease: Things Get Steamy and Chaotic With a New Crew Aboard
The season 10 superteaser for Below Deck has just dropped, and the new crew aboard the St. David yacht promise to deliver tons of steamy scenes and an absurd amount of chaotic moments. The trailer -- which debuted Friday at BravoCon in New York City -- starts with an ominous...
Radio Ink
Surviving El Chapo
Produced by Lionsgate Sound and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Audio in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts, “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord” dives into the story of the Flores brothers. Speaking publicly for the first time ever with co-hosts Curtis “50...
dcnewsnow.com
“The Fastest Woman on Earth” trailer previews Jessi Combs’ quest to break the land speed record
Jessi Combs’ ultimately fatal quest to break world land speed records is now the subject of an HBO Max documentary. Called “The Fastest Woman on Earth,” it premieres on the streaming service on Oct. 20. Combs was killed in a crash Aug. 27, 2019 during a record...
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
40 Years Ago: Cindy Williams Suddenly Quits ‘Laverne and Shirley’
Cindy Williams’ run on Laverne & Shirley came to a seemingly abrupt end in the fall of 1982, when she left the show two episodes into its eighth season. While viewers at home had seen Williams’ Shirley Feeney marry Walter Meeney in the eighth-season premiere (making her Shirley Feeney Meeney), it was a startling development for one-half of the show’s titular duo to depart so suddenly.
wegotthiscovered.com
Freddy Krueger throwing a mean left hook in an unruly baseball fans’ brawl has the internet in splits
Brawls between fans at MLB matches are no uncommon sight, but it’s not every day that the Springwood Slasher i.e., the terrifying Freddy Krueger himself suddenly launches into the frame with a solid left hook. During a recent face-off between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians for...
Patti Smith’s New Book Inspired by Her Instagram Feed
Patti Smith announced the Nov. 15 publication of A Book of Days, inspired by her Instagram feed. She began using the platform in 2018 “without any plan or agenda for what might happen next,” publishers Penguin Random House said in a statement. That has resulted in the creation of a “deeply moving and brilliantly idiosyncratic visual book of days by the National Book Award-winning author of Just Kids and M Train.”
There's a New Golden Girl on 'Gold Rush' — Let's Get to Know Ilaura Reeves
Season 13 of Gold Rush is now underway and beyond all the usual tense drama that inevitably accompanies every episode, we also get a little bit of new blood injected into the show. In Episode 2, Parker is on his way to Fairbanks to meet with John Reeves, owner of...
Bullies Beware: The Heroine of ‘Piggy’ Means Bloody Business
Carlota Pereda’s debut feature, Piggy, takes horror’s revenge trope and twists it just so. It isn’t so simple as a much-abused underdog getting a freakish chance to get her payback and painting the landscape with her enemies’ dispatched blood and guts, though in this case, as in many cases, you might forgive her if she did. Bullying is at the forefront of Piggy. Our heroine, Sara (Laura Galán), is fat, and because of that, she becomes a target. “Piggy” is what some of the local hotties, with their popular-kid penchant for social cruelty, call Sara both to her face...
40 Years Ago: Kiss Refuses to Die Quietly With ‘I Love It Loud’
The Vinnie Vincent era of Kiss did not start quietly. "I Love It Loud," co-written with Gene Simmons by the man then known as Vincent Cusano, was the first single released from Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night and one of three he helped pen for the album. (The others were "Killer" with Simmons and "I Still Love You" with Paul Stanley.)
Dwayne Johnson Performed A Loretta Lynn Tribute With Kelly Clarkson, And Honestly, I Didn't Even Know He Could Sing
Dwayne and Kelly's country collab was over a year in the making!
How 100 of Rock’s Biggest Acts Got Their Names
Certain trends emerge as you explore how rock's 100 biggest acts got their names. They are often forced into taking the moniker that stuck, for instance, simply because somebody else had already claimed their earlier attempt at a fame-clinching title. Far too many of them were also chosen without any...
Simon McBride Will Bring ‘Harder Edge’ to New Deep Purple Music
Simon McBride said his installation as the new Deep Purple guitarist was a “life-changing” moment and added he was ready to contribute to the band’s next album. He was confirmed as Steve Morse’s full-time replacement after becoming his temporary stand-in earlier this year. Morse, a member for 28 years, bowed out to spend time with his ailing wife.
Jason Allegedly Threw Himself Under Olivia’s Car to Stop Her From Leaving Him For Harry
Stopping in the name of love. Jason Sudeikis allegedly tried to stop Olivia Wilde with their car. A nanny of the Ted Lasso star and the Don’t Worry Darling director’s children claimed that he tried to stop her from going to Harry Styles after a breakdown. According to an interview with Daily Mail, the anonymous nanny recalled the night that things ended between Jason and Olivia. “On the Monday morning [of] Nov. 9, when I came back from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all,” the nanny claimed. “After...
Queen's Brian May on The Miracle, why he loves AC/DC, and the high price of fame
Just four years after Live Aid, Brian May gave an interview about the band's new album, The Miracle, and revealed where Queen lost their way
