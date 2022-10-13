ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Ink

Surviving El Chapo

Produced by Lionsgate Sound and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Audio in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts, “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord” dives into the story of the Flores brothers. Speaking publicly for the first time ever with co-hosts Curtis “50...
TV & VIDEOS
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Cindy Williams Suddenly Quits ‘Laverne and Shirley’

Cindy Williams’ run on Laverne & Shirley came to a seemingly abrupt end in the fall of 1982, when she left the show two episodes into its eighth season. While viewers at home had seen Williams’ Shirley Feeney marry Walter Meeney in the eighth-season premiere (making her Shirley Feeney Meeney), it was a startling development for one-half of the show’s titular duo to depart so suddenly.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Patti Smith’s New Book Inspired by Her Instagram Feed

Patti Smith announced the Nov. 15 publication of A Book of Days, inspired by her Instagram feed. She began using the platform in 2018 “without any plan or agenda for what might happen next,” publishers Penguin Random House said in a statement. That has resulted in the creation of a “deeply moving and brilliantly idiosyncratic visual book of days by the National Book Award-winning author of Just Kids and M Train.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

Bullies Beware: The Heroine of ‘Piggy’ Means Bloody Business

Carlota Pereda’s debut feature, Piggy, takes horror’s revenge trope and twists it just so. It isn’t so simple as a much-abused underdog getting a freakish chance to get her payback and painting the landscape with her enemies’ dispatched blood and guts, though in this case, as in many cases, you might forgive her if she did. Bullying is at the forefront of Piggy. Our heroine, Sara (Laura Galán), is fat, and because of that, she becomes a target. “Piggy” is what some of the local hotties, with their popular-kid penchant for social cruelty, call Sara both to her face...
TV & VIDEOS
Ultimate Classic Rock

How 100 of Rock’s Biggest Acts Got Their Names

Certain trends emerge as you explore how rock's 100 biggest acts got their names. They are often forced into taking the moniker that stuck, for instance, simply because somebody else had already claimed their earlier attempt at a fame-clinching title. Far too many of them were also chosen without any...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Simon McBride Will Bring ‘Harder Edge’ to New Deep Purple Music

Simon McBride said his installation as the new Deep Purple guitarist was a “life-changing” moment and added he was ready to contribute to the band’s next album. He was confirmed as Steve Morse’s full-time replacement after becoming his temporary stand-in earlier this year. Morse, a member for 28 years, bowed out to spend time with his ailing wife.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Jason Allegedly Threw Himself Under Olivia’s Car to Stop Her From Leaving Him For Harry

Stopping in the name of love. Jason Sudeikis allegedly tried to stop Olivia Wilde with their car. A nanny of the Ted Lasso star and the Don’t Worry Darling director’s children claimed that he tried to stop her from going to Harry Styles after a breakdown. According to an interview with Daily Mail, the anonymous nanny recalled the night that things ended between Jason and Olivia. “On the Monday morning [of] Nov. 9, when I came back from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all,” the nanny claimed. “After...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy