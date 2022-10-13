ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2

E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). DP_New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), J.Naylor (1). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). SF_Stanton (1). Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:02. A_36,728 (34,788).
BRONX, NY
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await

For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Limited tickets go on sale for Phillies' home NLCS games

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies are four wins away from their first World Series appearance since 2009, but to get there, they have to beat the San Diego Padres. Major League Baseball released the schedule for the National League Championship Series. The first two games will take place in San Diego...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension

The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY

