Gerrit Cole tells Yankees he can pitch if needed in do-or-die Game 5 vs. Guardians
Gerrit Cole, despite throwing 110 pitches in the Yankees' win on Sunday night, reportedly told manager Aaron Boone that he can pitch if needed in Game 5 against the Guardians.
WFMZ-TV Online
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). DP_New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), J.Naylor (1). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). SF_Stanton (1). Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:02. A_36,728 (34,788).
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole.
Limited tickets go on sale for Phillies' home NLCS games
PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies are four wins away from their first World Series appearance since 2009, but to get there, they have to beat the San Diego Padres. Major League Baseball released the schedule for the National League Championship Series. The first two games will take place in San Diego...
Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension
The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo...
