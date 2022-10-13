Read full article on original website
witzamfm.com
Tip Leads to Knox County Drug Arrest
Bruceville- A citizen’s tip led to a drug arrest. Indiana State Police officials say the tip led them to the home of Andrew Woods and Brandi Pettele in Bruceville. A search warrant was initiated on Sunday at their residence on State Road 67. Officers located marijuana and approximately 6...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with two drug offenses involving Nitrous Oxide
A 50-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County with two charges related to nitrous oxide. In the first charge, Sandra Bettger of Yards Road in Salem is accused of unlawful manufacture or delivery of nitrous oxide. The charge claims she intentionally possessed with intent to deliver to another person the drug with the intent to inhale for the purpose of causing intoxication. The charge is a Class III felony.
wrul.com
Investigation Leads To Large Drug Bust In Wayne County
Wayne County Sheriff Chris Otey announced on Thursday a large scale methamphetamine seizure and arrest of 59 year old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield. On October 10, 2022 Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies obtained a search warrant after an investigation led to evidence of a major methamphetamine distribution operation in Wayne County. At approximately 11:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies executed the search warrant at a rural Fairfield residence with the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department and Wayne City Police Department. When Deputies arrived on scene they immediately detained Owen and secured the property. A search was conducted resulting in Sheriff’s Deputies seizing approximately 2.4 pounds (1088 grams) of suspected methamphetamine and over $12,000 in United States Currency. The suspected methamphetamine has an approximate street value of over $50,000.
Brief standoff halts high speed pursuit in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on a speedy chase that ended in a standoff. Shortly before 8 a.m., an Evansville Police Department officer says they tried to pull over a Jaguar in the area of N Third and W Buena Vista Road. According to […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 16th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 60-year-old Salem man for aggravated domestic battery. Police were called to the home of Jeffrey Tate of West Warmouth Street where a female resident of the home had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation at the home. The alleged victim was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. Tate was taken to the Marion County Jail pending further court action.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Salem man was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested for aggravated battery in a public place and mob action. Carder Owens of North Broadway was allegedly involved in an incident at Salem Community High School on October 5th. No other details have yet been released.
wevv.com
Major meth distribution operation busted in Wayne County, sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office say an arrest has been been made in a major meth distribution operation out of rural Fairfield, Illinois. Sheriff Chris Otey said Wednesday that 59-year-old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield had been arrested on felony drug charges. According to WCSO, deputies executed a search...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police say victim of minor stabbing declines pressing charges
Salem Police say the alleged victim of a minor stabbing incident late Friday night escaped injury and didn’t want to file charges. Police report both men reportedly involved in the altercation were gone by the time they arrived in the 500 block of West Schwartz Street. The alleged victim was located later in the 100 block of East Main. Police say he had a small cut on his face.
School zone speeders fined by police in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a driver was caught barreling through a school zone at highway speeds earlier this week in Petersburg. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says along with that driver, three other motorists were ticketed for speeding in the Pike Central school zone on Friday. “Please slow down in the school […]
Man accused of coercion charged with failure to register
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) says it charged a man for failure to register as a sex offender. FPD says on October 12, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South First Street. It was reported that Jesse O. Hedden, 56, was there trying to coerce someone into […]
Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Impaired teen hits patrol car, police find Smirnoff in her Jeep
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An allegedly impaired driver was arrested Friday after crashing her Jeep into a trooper’s patrol car and causing a three-car crash, according to a release from Indiana State Police. The release said around 6:35 p.m., a state trooper had stopped the driver of...
Man at large becomes “most wanted” in Wabash County
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 45 year old Dustin E. Fore of Sardis, IN for a Jasper County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Dustin was released to Jasper County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Mercedes M. Hadnot of Effingham for an Indiana warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Mercedes was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Suspicious nature call leads to arrest of alleged felon after police shut down Highway 41
Eyewitness News was on the scene of a police presence at a liquor store off Highway 41 near St George on Thursday night.
14news.com
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
Magic 95.1
Murbarger found guilty of 2044 murder
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – A Fairfield man has been convicted of murder in the 2014 death of a 15-year-old. Brodey Murbarger, now 26, could face life in prison. A date for sentencing has not been set. The victim, Megan Nichols, was first considered a missing person when she disappeared...
wevv.com
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
cilfm.com
Marion woman’s murder trial postponed
The trial of a Marion woman accused of murder has been postponed until early next year. 29-year-old Julia Beverly is accused of stabbing 11-year-old Jade Beasley in December of 2020. Beverly was in court late last week for a pretrial hearing. Her trial was scheduled to begin next week. However,...
