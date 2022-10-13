Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
Pumpkin Carving: 5 Tips and Tricks
Pumpkin carving has always been a family tradition in our household. All the cousins come over and we get to do something fun with the kids. Somehow us adults end up with most of the hard work but it’s always worth it in the end. Over the years we’ve...
KVIA
33 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween
Halloween inspires creative costumes and crafty desserts, with Americans projected to spend more than $10.14 billion on this year’s holiday—an all-time high—according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey. To get in on the fun without having to spend excessively ahead of the holiday season, Stacker...
Just in time for Halloween, people share the worst candies. Here are the top 10 to avoid.
The new Crunch bar recipe tastes 'like chocolate lies!'
iheart.com
Dunkin Brings Back Halloween Donuts
Dunkin is getting ready for Halloween with the return of the Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, the Spider Donut and the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. The fan-favorite Spider Donut features a donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a chocolate Munchkins donut hole treat, chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and white drizzle for the eyes.
thezoereport.com
Hosting a Halloween Party? Try Out These Spooky-Chic Snack Board Ideas
Halloween is just around the corner and if you happen to be hosting a spooky soiree this year, you might be wondering what to serve right about now. Our advice? An on-theme Halloween snack board. It’s low maintenance, versatile and relatively easy to assemble. However, while there’s no shortage of kitschy, cutesy and downright scary inspo on TikTok, Pinterest and the like, if you’re wanting to reference a Halloween snack board that’s more aesthetically Midsommar than Scream, well, that might be a bit of a challenge. Truthfully, we were hard pressed to find much of anything that met this criteria during our research (although Courtney Wright’s now-viral Hocus Pocus-themed creation is definitely hitting the mark). Enter: MAIDE, an L.A. based catering company from home-styled cooks Sophie Dalah and Madi Fogg.
eattravellife.com
Quick Halloween Candy Corn Popcorn
Looking for a way to enjoy your candy corn besides right from the bag? Consider making candy corn popcorn. This Halloween treat is a great snack for your Halloween party, school snack or Fall treat. What Kind of Popcorn is Used?. Because it’s a time saver, we used buttered microwave...
ohmymag.co.uk
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
PETS・
Faye Harris: A story of fall, pumpkins and life
I had the privilege of viewing many success stories during my teaching years. The following is one. Once upon a time a farmer, Levi Settler, was working in his pumpkin patch. Weeding out the scraggily, misshapen ones (vine and all), he tossed these into the nearby woods. This had always been his practice.
Why You Should Never Give Trick-Or-Treaters Homemade Treats
When Halloween rolls around, neighborhoods are gearing up for trick-or-treating. Most of the time, everything goes well as kids in costumes show up at your house, you dump some candy in their bags, and the process repeats. It is, for all purposes, a well-established and long-practiced tradition. And just like any tradition, there are certain guidelines to follow to ensure everything goes as smoothly as possible. While these "rules" aren't exactly written in stone and overseen by some all-knowing Halloween council, it's mostly just common sense and courtesy by both kids and adults alike.
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Homemade Apple Pie Moonshine Recipe
Good things come to those who wait, right? Well, sometimes. At other times, it's best to get out there and go after it. However, patience pays off with this recipe for apple pie moonshine from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. Or at least as much patience you can muster because this sweet, potent, perfect-for-fall libation is at its best after it has aged and the flavor has developed over the course of at least 2 weeks, or ideally 4 weeks.
Here's How To Bake A Cake In A Toaster Oven
From microwave pasta to air fryer meatloaf, people can make a substantial number of hearty meals without an oven. And with people moving into smaller spaces and downsizing, ElectraFix raises the question, "Does the full-size oven have a place in the modern home?" While the answer is circumstantial, some might find themselves answering, "No." This may be due to the fact that older ovens, particularly ones that run on gas, can be costly and take up too much space. According to Forbes, a gas stove costs $2,800 to install on average. This makes smaller, electric appliances like toaster ovens, more appealing.
Delish
What Is Cream Of Tartar And How Do You Use It?
If you look in the back of your spice cabinet, you might find an old bottle of cream of tartar. It's that fine white powder that you may or may not have used in baking recipes before. But what exactly is it, anyway? And what purpose does it serve in your cooking? We talked to some chefs and restaurant-industry professionals to find out everything you need to know about cream of tartar.
I Made An Old-Fashioned Oatmeal Pie and It Was Sublime
I came across a vintage oatmeal pie recipe and my curiosity was piqued. Can a pie filling made of sugar, oats and not much else really be that good? Oh my goodness, is it ever! And because it’s so easy to prepare, this pie will definitely be making an appearance for the holidays, Pi Day—any day we’re craving an indulgent dessert.
Plants that taste as good as they look
As our gardens get ever smaller, I have become a firm believer in embracing multi-functional plants that don’t simply look beautiful, but taste great, too. The good news is that loads of the species we currently grow as ornamentals live secret double lives as everyday edibles in other parts of the world. Modern western civilisation being the only culture in history to enjoy the luxury of plants exclusively for their visual aesthetics alone, has forgotten that many can also taste good.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Spooky Photoshoot Has Us Ready to Decorate for Halloween
What screams 'Halloween' louder than pumpkins and ghosts? Not much, but a spooky autumn photoshoot sure doesn't hurt. Just ask dog dad @kjp and his beloved Golden Retriever, Bennie--they make a magical photography duo. and TikTok is living for it. From Bennie's classic ghost costume to the perfect autumnal scenery,...
macaronikid.com
TealPumpkinProject™ Creates a Safer, Happier Halloween for All!
As a mom to an awesome little boy who has multiple food allergies, I wanted to share some information about FARE’s Teal Pumpkin Project™ - a wonderful campaign that I support and I hope you will too!. Nothing could keep him from trick or treating! He is just...
What's The Best Type Of Apple For Caramel Apples?
Another year, and another Halloween season is upon us. For some people, it's the best holiday of all. A YouGov survey found that for 23% of people, Halloween is their favorite holiday. And in 2021, Americans spent a collective $10.14 billion on Halloween-related items, such as candy, costumes, and ghoulish decorations (per Investopedia). But there's one Halloween tradition that won't cost you a fortune because it's related to one inexpensive type of fruit: the beloved apple.
michiganmamanews.com
4 Easy Activities to Celebrate Fall With Your Preschooler
Do you have a preschooler? I no longer have preschoolers, but I love utilizing my expertise in this field from all my years working and teaching in a variety of programs. With that said, check out my weekly posts directed toward early learning and beyond…. October is a wonderful opportunity...
Easy At-Home Peking Duck Recipe
In the mood for duck? If so, look no further than this tasty Peking duck that you can fix up in the comfort if your own home. Recipe developer Ting Dalton came up with this fantastic recipe that you will want to make over and over again. "Peking duck is a real culinary highlight in our family. And one of my favorite dishes from my childhood is duck rice — pieces of Peking duck with plain boiled rice and some soy sauce. My dad would make it all the time," Dalton says. She also explains why she loves cooking with duck so much. "Duck is so versatile because why you can eat it with rice, I also love to shred the meat and eat it with pancakes — my children's favorite way to eat this." And, she does acknowledge that you could simply order crispy duck from takeout, but "it can be greasy and an expensive treat."
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0