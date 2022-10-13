Read full article on original website
Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood
Authorities said they arrested the suspect in a stabbing that led to the death of a man and injured a woman in Portland's Hollywood neighborhood Monday.
One dies in Gresham crash, fire down ravine embankment
The lone person inside a vehicle that went down a steep ravine and burst into flames died as a result of the early Sunday morning crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
Man dead, woman wounded in early morning stabbing in NE Portland; suspect arrested
A man was killed and a woman wounded early Monday morning in a stabbing attack, Portland police said. Officers responding to a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. arrived at Northeast 42nd Avenue and Weidler to find the victims. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital “with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.
kptv.com
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
Officials: 16-year-old boy arrested, suspected of shooting near Reynolds High School
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says that a 16-year-old boy believed to be connected to a Monday shooting at Columbus Park near Reynolds High School was arrested and brought into custody on Wednesday.
kptv.com
1 dead in fiery crash down ravine near Troutdale
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a car crash and fire near Troutdale on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a car on fire on SE 282nd. Ave. south of Southeast Division Street. The car was found on the west side of the road down a steep ravine. Gresham firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
Authorities: Man arrested for eluding deputies, believed he wouldn’t be pursued
A Vancouver man was arrested after ignoring several traffic rules and attempting to escape a police chase on Friday night, which resulted in a crash, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Men found dead in car after apparent Clackamas County shooting identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified two men who were found dead in a vehicle on Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County. The men were identified as 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The men were found...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
clayconews.com
SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED
PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
kptv.com
Molalla man pleads guilty to shooting at cops, injuring construction worker
CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A Molalla man on Thursday pled guilty to several felonies for shooting at police officers and shooting a construction worker last year. Molalla police officers went to the home of Brian Scott Mills, 49, to help the fire department with a CPR call. While there, Mills started putting on body armor, causing officers to retreat. Then Mills started shooting a .50 caliber rifle from his home, with one round hitting a nearby construction worker. He then exchanged gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.
‘Explosive noise’: Portland police shoot, wound suspect
Portland police said they responded to a 911 call about a man chasing people with a knife in that area and spotted a man who matched the description. But "during the ensuing encounter, the officer fired his weapon and the suspect was injured," officials said in a statement on Saturday.
1 dead after Portland shooting, suspect remains at large
One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Northeast Portland on Friday afternoon, police said.
KATU.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street. Portland Police later confirmed that a pedestrian had died in the crash. There’s no...
Man shot by police in downtown Portland was chasing people with a knife, police say
The 45-year-old man shot and injured by police in downtown Portland Friday was allegedly chasing people with a knife, police said. Jeremy J. Rieck was released from the hospital and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on second-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges and a parole detainer, police said in a statement Saturday.
Bail set at $500,000 for Vancouver custodian accused of filming people in school restrooms
A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in Vancouver, Washington, school restrooms for nearly a decade, has had bail set at $500,000. James Mattson, 38, was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court, The Columbian reported.
Vancouver Public Schools employee arrested, charged with 137 counts of voyeurism
An employee at Alki Middle School accused of videotaping female students in the locker room was arrested on Thursday, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
kykn.com
Investigators Seek Tips to Locate Missing Man from Stayton/Aumsville Area
Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are seeking tips to help locate Richard Champion who was last seen on September 11, 2022. Mr. Champion was reported as missing by family and friends who last saw him at a rural property in the Stayton/Aumsville area where he was living.
26-year-old woman accused of pointing weapon at deputy from stolen car in Lloyd District police shooting
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shared new details Thursday in the Oct. 5 police shooting in the Lloyd District that injured a woman, now identified as 26-year-old Erin Marie Juge. Among the details is the name of the deputy who fired a weapon last week. Deputy Rory McPherson shot...
The Oregonian
