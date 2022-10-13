Read full article on original website
Related
Lassen County News
Lassen County Office of Education, Lassen County Fair host Schools vs. Schools Festival of Lights competition
Schools from across Lassen County have an opportunity to compete against each other, display their creations at the Festival of Lights at the Lassen County Fairgrounds and win cash prizes, too, according to a Facebook post. Christmas Lights Displays will compete for prizes of $500, $250 and $100; while Christmas...
Student at Elmira College embraces Hispanic Heritage while leading her peers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Leslie Monterrosa decided to come to Elmira College after a surprising phone call from Cody Griswold, the head coach for the Men’s and Women’s Wrestling teams. She’s a junior from Gardena, California and spent part of her life living in Netzahualcoyotl, Mexico. Although Leslie did not plan to attend college, she […]
Comments / 0