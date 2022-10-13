Alexander Volkanovski responds to Beneil Dariush over UFC 280 backup claims: “I’m not playing any games… I’m getting paid for this”

Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder has his next opponent picked: “If he a man of his word, what a hell of a fight it would be”
Deontay Wilder returned to his winning ways on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking Robert Helenius out in the first round with a thunderous right hand. His opponent didn’t just go down, he stayed down with his eyes staring up into the rafters. It was a solid reminder that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has dynamite in his fists.
Jose Aldo details how a text message from Dana White helped save his son’s life
Future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo reflected on a life-saving text from Dana White. Aldo had a legendary run under the Zuffa banner through UFC and WEC, but he decided it was time to step away from MMA competition and move on to other ventures such as boxing. White sent a heartwarming text message to Aldo. It ultimately led to a hospital visit after Aldo’s pregnant wife had high blood pressure. She got emotional from the text.
Julianna Pena takes issue with Daniel Cormier suggesting she hasn’t warranted a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes, ‘DC’ responds
Julianna Pena has taken a shot at Daniel Cormier after ‘DC’ suggested that she doesn’t deserve a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. Pena got a crack at the belt against Nunes at UFC 269 and she shocked many as she scored a submission win. After the win, the two had an immediate rematch at UFC 277 with Nunes winning by decision in a rather one-sided fight.
Conor McGregor claims he carried Floyd Mayweather in their first fight: “I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd”
Floyd Mayweather has often claimed that he ‘carried’ Conor McGregor through the early rounds of their 2017 boxing superfight, which ended in a 10th round TKO victory for Floyd. Now McGregor is firing back, saying he was the one who was doing the carrying. McGregor’s comments came as...
Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to becoming “the greatest coach of all time”
Javier Mendez thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the greatest coach of all time. After Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he turned his attention to coaching. He began coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov among others and has had a ton of success.
Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius (Video)
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York. Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) has not competed since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.
UFC champion Leon Edwards responds after Jorge Masvidal tells him to step up to the plate: “Get on your knees and beg and I may consider it”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded after Jorge Masvidal dared him to step up to the plate and accept a fight. Edwards (20-3 MMA) captured the promotions coveted 170lbs title back in August by knocking out Kamaru Usman with a thunderous head kick in the main event of UFC 278.
Islam Makhachev responds to critics suggesting he hasn’t fought high-level competition: “This is not my mistake”
Islam Makhachev has hit back at critics for suggesting he hasn’t fought high level competition in the UFC. While he may be riding a 10-fight win streak right now, Islam Makhachev isn’t considered to be a lightweight who has fought the best of the best in the division’s top five just yet. The names of his victims on his current streak include Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, Dan Hooker, Bobby Green and more, but none of them have that quality about them which deems them to be overly impressive.
Jiri Prochazka praises Alexander Gustafsson ahead of “light heavyweight night” at UFC 282: “I think he’s still a very dangerous man”
UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka couldn’t be happier to return at UFC 282. ‘Denisa’ has been out of action since his headlining role with Glover Teixeira in June. In the main event of UFC 275 in Singapore, the two light heavyweights put on an incredible show. However, in the fifth round of the back-and-forth contest, Prochazka scored a shocking submission win.
Caleb Plant brutally KO’s Anthony Dirrell with a left hook (Video)
Caleb Plant sent Anthony Dirrell to the Shadow Realm in their October 15 clash during a Premier Boxing Champions PPV event. Plant vs. Dirrell served as the co-main event to a card headlined by Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius. The fight got nasty at certain points with both men tumbling to the mat after getting tangled up.
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Jonathan Martinez TKO’s Cub Swanson (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Cub Swanson taking on Jonathan Martinez. Swanson (28-13 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Darren Elkins last December. ‘Killer Cub’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.
Alexa Grasso hopes for another main event spot before UFC title shot against Valentina Shevchenko
Alexa Grasso isn’t rushing to compete for UFC gold. Grasso has extended her winning streak to four. She defeated Viviane Araújo via unanimous decision. The bout headlined UFC Vegas 62. Grasso hasn’t lost a fight since September 2019. During the post-fight press conference, Grasso discussed her win...
Tyron Woodley eyes scrap with Nick or Nate Diaz, believes they will “make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other”
Tyron Woodley is hoping to fight either Nick or Nate Diaz his next time out. Woodley is currently a free agent and hasn’t fought since he had the back-to-back boxing matches against Jake Paul. Although he lost both of them, including the second one by KO, he still remains a big name in the sport and is hoping to make a big fight.
Aljamain Sterling becomes public enemy number one on Twitter after sharing pictures with Andrew Tate
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has caught a great deal of heat after posting pictures of him hanging out with Andrew Tate. Over the course of the last few months, Andrew Tate has quickly become one of the most hated men on the internet. The reason for this is due to a string of clips and videos in which he displays misogynistic behaviour, with a lot of his controversial remarks leading to a real boom in his popularity.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight card and pay-per-view price revealed
Showtime Boxing has revealed the price and full fight card for this month’s Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view. ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘The Spider’ are set to collide at the event of the month. The matchup is viewed as the toughest challenge of the YouTuber’s journey thus far. Furthermore, he’s currently the betting underdog for the first time in his boxing career.
Bryce Mitchell responds after Ilia Topuria sends him a photo of his perfect eight pack: “I don’t give a damn about them abs”
Bryce Mitchell has offered a response after Ilia Topuria sent him a picture of his abs on social media. Mitchell is currently without an opponent. He was expected to collide with Movsar Evloev on November 5. Evloev pulled out of the fight due to an injury. The search for a replacement opponent is underway and Topuria has wasted little time throwing his name in the hat.
Islam Makhachev takes a dig at “fat guy” Daniel Cormier following WWE appearance: “cannot compete anymore, he is a referee right now”
UFC star Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on ‘fat guy’ Daniel Cormier after his appearance at WWE Extreme Rules. For many years now, Daniel Cormier has been praising the growing success of Islam Makhachev and backing him to eventually become UFC lightweight champion – a goal he’s been working towards for many years now.
President of UFC parent company Endeavor expresses interest in buying WWE: “That would be interesting and worth exploring”
We all know the story of how the UFC was bought by talent agency turned global entertainment juggernaut Endeavor in 2016 for a cool $4 billion. Could they end up buying the WWE in the future?. The UFC may be the biggest sports property owned by Endeavor, but they’re far...
Leon Edwards pushing for new contract before Kamaru Usman rematch: “I need a new one now, 100 percent”
Leon Edwards had to wait years for his shot at the welterweight title. After capitalizing on his shot against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, he’s looking to cash in on his new championship status. In a new interview with Mirror Sports, ‘Rocky’ made it clear that he expected the...
WWE legend Shawn Michaels responds to UFC fighter Jessica-Rose Clark using his entrance theme
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is in awe that UFC women’s bantamweight Jessica Rose-Clark used his theme song for her entrance. Rose-Clark made her way out to “Sexy Boy” for her UFC 276 scrap with Julija Stoliarenko. While Rose-Clark lost, it didn’t diminish the moment for “HBK.” Michaels discussed the moment during an appearance on MMAFighting‘s “The MMA Hour.”
