Spokane Regional Health District to immediately offer COVID boosters for ages 5-11

Bloomsday board responds to resignation of former race director Jon Neill
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization. According to Neill, stated he'd been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he'd said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.
WSDOT 'objects to' City of Spokane chronic nuisance letter for Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice for Camp Hope on Friday. "WSDOT objects to the 'Chronic Nuisance Notice' and the proposed 'Chronic Nuisance Abatement Agreement,' which purport to hold WSDOT responsible for a situation that resulted from the City of Spokane’s own failure to provide beds/housing and social and health services for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane," the letter reads.
One last week of "summer" weather until temps cool down for "real" fall!
Time to soak in this warmer weather, because a major cool-down is on the way for the Inland Northwest. So far, this weekend's weather is the same story as last week; far above average temperatures, around ten to 15 degrees higher than normal this time of year!. However, by the...
"Where am I going to go? I have 47 more days:" Rent increase displaces family of 6 in uncertain housing market
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family of six is left without a place to live, after the ever-increasing housing market strikes again in Spokane. “I don’t know where I’m going, five kids, and not knowing where I’m going to go,” Jennica Low said. Is a harsh reality...
Camp Hope to roll out camp-specific ID badges
The Washington State Department of Transportation shared updates on what it's doing at Camp Hope, including rolling out camp-specific ID badges. The agency also responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice.
Extrication on eastbound I-90 blocks single lane at Sullivan exit
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are on scene of an extrication response on the I-90, blocking one eastbound lane at the Sullivan exit. At around 8:20 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a fence at the exit. The cause and extent of injuries has not been determined at this time. Traffic...
Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened the evening of Oct. 14. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Police: Suspect hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shootout on First and Cedar
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) has released additional details regarding the shooting on Sunday morning between officers and a suspect at the intersection of 1st and Cedar. According to SPD, a joint investigation between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the SPD Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into narcotics...
Idaho State Police asks Oldtown community for help investigating fatal collision
OLDTOWN, Idaho - A hit-and-run collision on Oct. 7 seriously injured a 2-year-old and his grandma and killed a 3-year-old girl as the family made their way home from getting ice cream. The suspect fled the scene on foot, though police were able to find and detain him soon after....
Forward Yvonne Ejim shines during Gonzaga's FanFest as new-look Zags are introduced
As it turned out, there were plenty of reasons for hundreds of Gonzaga fans to spend the better part of a gorgeous Saturday afternoon inside a basketball gym. Sheer curiosity was at the top of the list, as GU women’s coach Lisa Fortier acknowledged much during introductions at the Numerica FanFest even at the Kennel.
