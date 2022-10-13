Elderly Santa Rosa couple found dead in possible murder-suicide

An elderly Santa Rosa couple was found dead from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning in their home in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive, according to Santa Rosa police.

Investigators believe 84-year-old Robert Walter Zemore shot his wife, Judith Ann Zemore, 79, and then himself.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting, though, are still under investigation by the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Team, officials said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

Santa Rosa police went to the couple’s home in the Oakmont senior housing development of privat homes shortly after 9:15 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call from someone who provided an address and then hung up, officials said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

They discovered two people lying on a bed, both with fatal gunshot wounds, according to the release. A handgun was also found in the bedroom.

Detectives believe it was Robert Zemore who made the call, Mahurin said.

Both people were pronounced dead inside the residence, which was described as a single-story condominium.

This is the 10th homicide in Santa Rosa this year and the sixth homicide resulting from gun violence, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 707-543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.