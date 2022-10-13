Read full article on original website
Seven teams from the Brazos Valley make the DCTF Rankings ahead of Week Nine
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week Nine of the season with seven teams from the Brazos Valley ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 3 after handing Leander Glenn their first loss in district play 27-24 in double overtime.
Rockdale loses to Lorena at home 63-20
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Rockdale is looking for their second win in a row when the defending state champions Lorena come to town. The Leopards would score early and often in this game putting up points offensively and defensively. Gerren Marrero would rush for a touchdown and Bladyn Barcak would...
Despite Blair’s departure, eight Texas A&M basketball players remain in Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With basketball season just around the corner, newly hired women’s basketball Head Coach Joni Taylor and the Aggies are gearing up for her first season in Aggieland. Today at Reed Arena, media was able to talk to the former Georgia Head Coach for the...
Brazos Christian beats Tomball Rosehill 28-20
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles (3-4, 2-0) were able to build on their district opening win last week with a 28-20 victory over Tomball Rosehill Christian (1-5, 0-1) Friday night at Eagle Stadium. The hometown Eagles are unlucky early on. Tomball Rosehill’s Carlos Davila will win the...
Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M leads the all-time series, 9-4, including wins in three of the last four matchups. The Aggies...
Hayes Repeats as SEC Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore forward Maile Hayes picked up her second consecutive SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition, the league announced Monday. With the Aggies trailing 1-0 at the intermission, Hayes exploded in the second half for two goals and one assist to lead the Maroon & White to the victory in Friday’s match against Auburn.
Aggies Continue Hot Start at ITA Texas Regional
WACO, Texas. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team built on its impressive opening day, qualifying three to the main draw singles quarterfinals and two teams to the main draw doubles quarterfinals Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center. Once again, doubles play started the day as the Aggies’...
Rudder offense falls flat as No. 7 Lake Creek improves to 8-0
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 7 Montgomery Lake Creek Lions were firing on all cylinders tonight as they rolled to a 51-3 victory over the Rudder Rangers. The Rangers took the first drive of the game all the way down to the Lake Creek one yard line, but were stopped and were forced to settle for a field goal to go up 3-0.
The wait is over! Fall air (finally) reaches the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get your fall staples ready, Brazos Valley. The first fresh feeling, pumpkin spice-sipping, dare-we-say sweater weather cold front arrives to start this mid-October week. Looking for rain, too? Wet weather is in the cards Monday. Where We Started. Sunday teetered on historic heat across the Brazos...
No. 2 Burton remains undefeated after dominating Snook, 54-12
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Panthers have beaten the Bluejays 12 years in a row and tonight was no different. Head Coach Jason Hodde said before the game he wanted his team to start fast and they did just that. On the first snap of the game, Delvin Gantt took it 55 yards to the house to take a 7-0 lead.
Aggies Move Up in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies were off last week, but that doesn't mean they couldn't gain ground in the weekly power rankings.
No students hurt in Bryan ISD bus accident
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – No students were injured when a Bryan Independent School District bus was struck by another vehicle early in its run on Monday morning. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the collision occurred about 6:50 a.m. on FM-2776, near Dilly Shaw Tap Road, with the bus traveling north. A 2020 model Ford pickup was going south.
Aggies start strong in ITA Texas Regional
WACO, Texas. – The Texas A&M Men’s tennis team had a strong opening day at the ITA Texas Regional, as the Aggies finished 3-2 in doubles play and 9-2 in singles matches. Doubles play began the day for the Maroon & White, and three pairings won their matches to advance into the next round. The fourth seeded, and nationally ranked No. 25 partnership of Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand set the tone for the Aggies as they advanced with an 8-4 victory.
Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
Churches host Rosary rally at city park in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a community Rosary on Sunday at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan hosted by area Catholic Churches and the organization America Needs Fatima. ”When we come together and we praise and worship God in the public square and in the open it’s very powerful, very powerful in the spiritual realm,” said organizer Roger Martinez.
Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth
Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Bryan High School’s very first graduating class are getting together in town and revisiting the past. The Bryan High School Class of 1972 is celebrating its 50-year reunion. The class of almost 600 students was the very first class to graduate from Bryan ISD when Bryan High School opened following the end of segregation.
Get away at Great Escapes Bryan-College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to plan a trip for two or the entire family, you don’t have to go far. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station offers comfort, relaxation and a lot of fun. It’s an 87-acre, all-inclusive RV resort that has 64 cabins that come in...
Fun for the whole family at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mutton bustin’, bull riding, fried foods and sweets, live music, pig races, and a Ferris wheel are just a few of the many things you can expect at the 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo. Besides the usual rodeo events, this year’s events will also...
Texas Mushroom Festival hosted in Madisonville for the 21st year
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Mushroom Festival returned to Madisonville Saturday morning. The event featured local vendors, beer and wine tasting, food trucks and of course mushrooms. Monterey Mushrooms in Madisonville handed out free portobello mushroom fajitas for festival attendees to enjoy. Texas Mushroom President Lauren Walls said the...
