4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep Bemidji StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s hat trick powers No. 20 Buckeyes past Illini 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Former student says transition was aided by supportive school community
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elijah Crafter always knew he was different. Elijah Crafter came out to his peers his junior year of high school. Crafter was part of Nationwide Children's Hospital THRIVE program. According to the Trevor Project 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have considered attempting suicide within the past year.
What's being done to help youth amid violence in Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There have been 10 children who are victims of homicide in Columbus in 2022. While that total is down compared to this time last year, community organizers are working to be a part of the solution. “They need positive role models. Our kids need to be...
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sunday night. Police said officers received a call at approximately 9:45 p.m. from special duty officers at the hospital reporting the gunshot victim. Police dispatch did not yet have victim information, where the shooting may have happened, or […]
North Columbus market joins effort to help Latinos with inflation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A chance for a little relief during a time when everything is more expensive. The Libre Initiative joined with Toro Meat Market on East Dublin Granville Road to raise awareness of federal policies that are driving up the costs of groceries, gas, and other necessities as part of 20 events across […]
Ohio State Highway Patrol amends tattoo policy for future, current employees
OHIO, USA — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are now allowed to wear long-sleeved uniforms to cover their tattoos all year round. OSHP announced the change to its uniform policy on Friday. The amended rule aims to expand tattoo acceptance for current and future troopers. Future employees...
Teenage walk-in shooting victim dies at Ohio hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m. According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s […]
1 critically injured in crash involving vehicle, pedestrian in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is seriously injured after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in south Columbus Sunday evening, according to police. The Columbus Division of Police responded to a call just before 6:30 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Probation officer involved in a crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 762 and Darby Creek Road in Pickaway County for an accident involving an officer with the Circleville Probation Department. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. this afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol...
Ohio education board sends measure to reject Title IX amendment to executive committee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Board of Education voted to send a measure that would to reject President Joe Biden's Title IX amendment to protect transgender students from discrimination to an executive committee for further discussion and review. The resolution, introduced by state board member Brendan Shea, would require...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
AEP restores power in northeast Columbus after crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,000 AEP customers were without power Sunday afternoon after wires were knocked down during a vehicle crash in northeast Columbus. The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP. Columbus police said one person was injured in...
Supporters of Donovan Lewis gather in downtown Columbus to seek justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family and friends of Donovan Lewis gathered in downtown Columbus Saturday to fight for justice in his name. Lewis, 20, was killed by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson in August after officers were serving an arrest warrant for him. On Saturday, almost two months after...
What really happened when police said a bear attacked a car in Ohio
GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township police followed up Sunday evening on a warning to residents to keep their car doors locked, saying the incident prompting it never happened. Earlier the same day, the Genoa Township Police Department posted photos of a damaged vehicle and a bear they said was involved. While it’s unlikely a […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
17-year-old dies after shooting near Short North, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot near the Short North area of Columbus Sunday night. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North High Street at 9:45 p.m., according to Columbus police. Officers responded to the local hospital after Aniyah Elie took herself...
cwcolumbus.com
'Prayers have to be put into action' Columbus pastor says after 2 teen homicides
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The community is mourning two teens shot and killed in just three days this week. At Wedgewood Apartments Wednesday evening, 13-year-old Sinzay Reed was gunned down just before 6 p.m. Reed is the 17th homicide of a person under the age of 18. CPD said...
Pedestrian critical after being hit by car in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in south Columbus Sunday evening. According to Columbus police, the accident happened at approximately 6:26 p.m. on East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said the driver who struck the pedestrian […]
Thousands expected to participate in Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon is returning this Sunday. Thousands of athletes are expected to gather in downtown Columbus for a day of celebrating health and wellness, personal victories, record-breaking performances and the children helped by Nationwide Children's Hospital. The race starts on Oct. 16...
Smith and Wollensky Closing Early 2023
A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years.
