Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
State Supreme Court of Appeals to hear arguments in four cases in front of students
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The state Supreme Court of Appeals will hear arguments in four cases on Tuesday in a unique setting – the halls of a high school. High school students from Fayette, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties have been invited to attend the arguments in the auditorium of Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley.
Arkansas Democrats distance party from House candidate’s debate claims, election denials
Statements by a Democratic congressional candidate during a debate have led to Arkansas Democrats issuing a statement distancing the party from him.
Metro News
Jan. 6 Committee Doesn’t Move the Needle on Trump
The January 6th Committee held what is expected to be its final hearing into the events that contributed to the insurrection at the United States Capitol. There were some intriguing tidbits: Trump privately admitting he lost the election. More details about the Secret Service’s advance warnings of trouble. The contrast between Congressional leaders trying to summon additional security while Trump watched the events unfold.
Moscow Mayor Says the Capital Has Reached Its Draft Quota
TMoscow’s mayor closed the capital region’s conscription offices early Monday afternoon, saying his city has met its quota for sending young men to join Putin’s invasion efforts. “Mobilization has become a huge test for thousands of Moscow families, whose fathers, husbands and sons are now serving in the army,” wrote Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in a statement in which he thanked Moscow civilians for their sense of duty and patriotism for adding to the roughly 300,000 Russian men expected to join the draft. “We are all worried and worried about your fate, for the difficulties and dangers that lie ahead of you and that you are already facing.” Sobyanin also added that outstanding summons to conscript are null and void for other residents of the city. Putin’s Sept. 21 partial mobilization announcement sent Russian citizens fleeing from the country en masse, but according to the Russian head of state, approximately 222,000 men have already been drafted. Only 16,000 of those units are expected to be involved in Ukraine, reported The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times
Metro News
Board appointed by governor oversees school policies now. Amendment would give legislators more oversight
Amendment Four on West Virginia ballots this fall would give authority to legislators to review the policies and guidelines of the state Department of Education. Right now that oversight responsibility lies with members of the state Board of Education, and all but one have been appointed by Gov. Jim Justice.
Comments / 0