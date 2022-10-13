GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are seeing and feeling different conditions and temperatures today compared to yesterday. While our valleys have seen sunshine, cloud cover has pushed through the area leading to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have fallen by a few degrees from the mid-70s yesterday to the lower 70s for today in Grand Junction. Conditions have remained dry for our valleys, but down in the San Juans and the Four Corners region, scattered showers have impacted those areas. Most of this rainmaker stayed south of Ouray county, and in the higher elevation, some light snow showers were apparent with this rainmaker.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO