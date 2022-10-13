Read full article on original website
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game
Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
Bears Quarterbacks Since Ditka Era, From McMahon to Justin Fields
Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the...
NY Jets' 27-10 Win Over Packers Lands Johnny More Ice Cream
NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad...
Tom Brady’s days off not proof of preferential treatment, says Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has denied his quarterback Tom Brady is given preferential treatment by the team. The 45-year-old missed Friday’s walk through to attend the wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, with whom he won six Super Bowls during his time in New England. Brady was also given an extended break during pre-season training camp to address personal issues and is given the option of weekly days off during the season, a first during his decades long career but a not uncommon benefit for veterans in the league. Brady has chosen not to take the weekly days off in the last couple of weeks.
Panthers, Raiders Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 6
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since...
Report: NFL Won't Discipline Davante Adams for Push Until Legal Process Concludes
Report: NFL won't discipline Adams until legal process concludes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL will wait to potentially punish Davante Adams for shoving a credentialed photographer after the Las Vegas Raiders' loss last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. As of now, the league's plan...
Cardinals Acquire Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson From Panthers
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a spat with the Panthers' new coaching staff on Sunday, Robbie Anderson found a new home on Monday. The 29-year-old wide receiver was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday. Anderson was acquired in...
Eagles Overreactions: Why That's a Good Win, Not a Great Win
Eagles overreactions: Why that's a good win, not a great win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you've watched one game from the 2022 Eagles, it seems you've watched them all. On Sunday night the NFL's last undefeated team was explosive in the first half, woeful in the third...
How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Works, When Is It and the Rules
How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is...
Report: Texans Part With Top Executive Jack Easterby Amid Rocky Start
Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Return in Week 7 Vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys could soon get their star quarterback back. No, not their logo, but star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since leaving Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a right thumb fracture. But it looks like the 29-year-old signal-caller could be making his way...
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Promises to Stop Doing Viral Griddy Celebration
Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current...
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List
“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
Bears Fans Mock Packers on Twitter for Loss to New York Jets
Bears fans mock Packers on Twitter for loss to Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears dropped their fourth loss of the year to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – falling to 2-4 on the season. But, good karma came around for Bears fans because the...
NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Commanders
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson...
