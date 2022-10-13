ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game

Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Quarterbacks Since Ditka Era, From McMahon to Justin Fields

Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Guardian

Tom Brady’s days off not proof of preferential treatment, says Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has denied his quarterback Tom Brady is given preferential treatment by the team. The 45-year-old missed Friday’s walk through to attend the wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, with whom he won six Super Bowls during his time in New England. Brady was also given an extended break during pre-season training camp to address personal issues and is given the option of weekly days off during the season, a first during his decades long career but a not uncommon benefit for veterans in the league. Brady has chosen not to take the weekly days off in the last couple of weeks.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

Cardinals Acquire Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson From Panthers

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a spat with the Panthers' new coaching staff on Sunday, Robbie Anderson found a new home on Monday. The 29-year-old wide receiver was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday. Anderson was acquired in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Chicago

How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Works, When Is It and the Rules

How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Report: Texans Part With Top Executive Jack Easterby Amid Rocky Start

Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Return in Week 7 Vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys could soon get their star quarterback back. No, not their logo, but star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since leaving Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a right thumb fracture. But it looks like the 29-year-old signal-caller could be making his way...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy