WIBW
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend fire at White Lakes Mall has been found to have been set by transients within the building. The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, crews were called to the 3600 block of Topeka Blvd. with reports of smoke coming from the roof of the old White Lakes Mall property.
WIBW
Four weekend fires keep Topeka Fire crews busy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to four unrelated fires over the weekend. The first was Saturday, October 15 at a home at 1808 SE 24th St. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 12:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home. They were able to contain the fire and found that everyone inside had self-evacuated. The preliminary cause of the blaze was ruled undetermined and no injuries were reported.
WIBW
Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews worked more than an hour Monday morning to extinguish a large brush fire in North Topeka. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The fire’s location was east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and immediately north...
WIBW
Trash Mountain Project hosts Spoken event, raising awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trash Mountain Project (TMP) took to Hotel Topeka to host their annual Spoken event, but this is the first event held in-person since the pandemic. The Spoken event is an annual event that invites supporters to celebrate the efforts of TMP and raise awareness for areas in foreign countries that are riddled with trash. The event hosted hundreds of supporters for the cause.
WIBW
Local dance conservatory hosts fundraiser for Hurricane Ian victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance held a fundraiser Sunday, raising money to donate to the American Red Cross to benefit those affected by Hurricane Ian. The public was invited to swing by the dance studio to watch people of all ages hold dance performances...
WIBW
Fairlawn Plaza hosts 60th anniversary celebration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fairlawn Plaza shopping center celebrated their 60th anniversary, highlighted by a car show, a free concert and family fun. More than 60 cars were on display for the car show, kicking off the event. Cars ranged from dragsters, Model A’s, Beetles and more. Emmanuel Carter’s 1967 Chevrolet won best in show.
WIBW
HHHS honors the legacy of girls killed in tragic Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is honoring the legacy of the girls killed in a tragic crash along the Kansas Turnpike. The Helping Hands Humane Society says that recently it has had several families come into the shelter and donate funds in memory of Laila El Azari, Kylie Lunn and Brooklyn Peery - the three girls who were tragically lost in a fatal accident along the Kansas Turnpike earlier in October.
WIBW
Native American encampment added to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park was dedicated on Friday. The Royal Valley Native American singers and dancers lent their talents to Friday’s ceremony, celebrating the completion of a Native American encampment. The dedication included a traditional blessing of the...
WIBW
Evergy Plaza to transform into one ice attraction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new winter attraction will take over Evergy Plaza starting in November. On Friday, Evergy Plaza Director John Knight announced that they will be partnering with CoreFirst Bank and Trust to bring the first-ever ice skating rink to Downtown Topeka. In an effort to connect the community with more local attractions, President & CEO of CoreFirst Bank, Kurt Kuta, said this is an opportunity to do so.
WIBW
RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August. The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.
WIBW
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a second suspect for the murder of Keith Gaylord at Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, officials arrested Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, as a second suspect in the murder of Keith Gaylord. TPD...
WIBW
Riff Raff shares a sweet invitation to support Helping Hands Humane Society
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riff Raff is a seven-year-old female cat who was found wandering outside the Helping Hands Humane Society building near SW 21st and Belle in Topeka. Now, this lovably friendly feline is ready for a furr-ever home. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess, and helped her invite everyone to get in their reservations for the upcoming Bone Appetit fundraiser. It’s coming up Oct. 22 at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.
WIBW
YWCA of NE Kansas gears up for Week Without Violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are invited to take a stand against violence with the YWCA of Northeast Kansas’ annual Week Without Violence. Activities are planned the week of Oct. 17, and come on the heels of two shootings involving Topeka Police officers that started as domestic violence calls.
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
WIBW
WWII veteran to be laid to rest in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II veteran will return home to Kansas and be laid to rest in Junction City after dying aboard the USS California during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Seaman 2nd Class Pete Turk will be laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery...
WIBW
Local organization is hoping to make an impact on midterm election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization gathered this weekend to discuss the importance of voting in the midterm elections. The Kansas Poor People’s Campaign was held Saturday morning at the Community Resources Council. Members from the organization as well as local supporters joined together to strategized ideas to get low-income voters to the poll.
WIBW
Kansas Republicans gather at annual Eisenhower birthday dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Republicans came together tonight for the birthday of former president and Kansas native Dwight D. Eisenhower. Attorney Derek Schmidt headlined a guest list full of elected officials and other candidates campaigning in the area. Schmidt, who is running for governor, told the crowd a democratic governor doesn’t belong in Kansas.
WIBW
Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting many of the candidates on the November ballot to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Many areas will be voting on local races, including those in Shawnee County’s 1st Commission District. Bill Riphahn, (R),...
WIBW
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel is adding space to keep up with it’s growth. Now the nation’s largest field marketing company is investing millions of dollars to add 42,000 ft. to it’s Gage Center Campus. It will house more office space, a cafe, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
WIBW
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a traffic infraction led to the discovery of multiple drug possession violations. According to Sheriff Tim Morse, shortly before 4pm., on Friday, Oct. 14th, a Jackson County Deputy Sheriff stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Hwy 75 for a traffic infraction. The stop led to the discovery of contraband in the vehicle.
