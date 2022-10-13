ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball

North Carolina surprised just about everyone last year when a talented team led by first-year coach Hubert Davis parlayed a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament into a run to the national title game. The Tar Heels won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year. With four starters...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Orange tames Wolfpack to stay unbeaten

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – #18 Syracuse remains undefeated (6-0) after beating #15 NC State 24-9 inside the JMA Wireless Dome. For the first time since 1987, and the third time since 1935, Syracuse football is 6-0. With this win, the Orange is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.
SYRACUSE, NY

