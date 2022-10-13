If you haven’t heard of an analytics tool called KenPom and you’re a college basketball fan, you might be living under the rock. In a world of analytics taking over basketball there is one website that reigns supreme and that’s statistician Ken Pomeroy’s brain child he calls KenPom that is considered the best way of ranking college basketball teams. You will hear coaches talk about KenPom rankings (especially Todd Golden), you will hear commentators talking about where teams sit in KenPom, and if you saw during the SEC Tournament there was even a digital banner that touted how many top-50 KenPom teams the league sported. In fact, when the NCAA decided to come up with the NET Rankings as their official sorting tool they had Pomeroy as a consultant helping them make the best possible algorithm. Ultimately, the NET rankings and KenPom rankings have looked very similar after the last two seasons showing just how much the NET has taken from KenPom. KenPom is also one of the analytic systems that the NCAA Tournament committee will look at when evaluating teams and their prospective seeding, so it’s an important number that teams need to be aware of.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO