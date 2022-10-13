ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

The Florida Gators can still meet expectations in 2022

The Florida Gators are seven games into the 2022 season and hold a record of 4-3 (1-3 SEC). This isn’t the start that many of you wanted to see from Florida, but it’s one that was expected. The Gators projected win total before the season started was set somewhere between 6.5 and 7 wins (range based on which site you use). BetMGM and FanDuel had Florida’s over/under at 6.5 wins, according to Gator Country’s David Wunderlich.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Where Florida Sits In KenPom Preseason Rankings

If you haven’t heard of an analytics tool called KenPom and you’re a college basketball fan, you might be living under the rock. In a world of analytics taking over basketball there is one website that reigns supreme and that’s statistician Ken Pomeroy’s brain child he calls KenPom that is considered the best way of ranking college basketball teams. You will hear coaches talk about KenPom rankings (especially Todd Golden), you will hear commentators talking about where teams sit in KenPom, and if you saw during the SEC Tournament there was even a digital banner that touted how many top-50 KenPom teams the league sported. In fact, when the NCAA decided to come up with the NET Rankings as their official sorting tool they had Pomeroy as a consultant helping them make the best possible algorithm. Ultimately, the NET rankings and KenPom rankings have looked very similar after the last two seasons showing just how much the NET has taken from KenPom. KenPom is also one of the analytic systems that the NCAA Tournament committee will look at when evaluating teams and their prospective seeding, so it’s an important number that teams need to be aware of.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Hall feels the love from the Florida Gators coaches and fans

The Florida Gators need depth on the defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class and on Saturday they hosted several of their targets at the position. Defensive lineman Jordan Hall (6-4, 300, Jacksonville, FL. Westside) was on campus and enjoyed getting back to a game in the Swamp. “It was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Ricks sees a need at his position with the Florida Gators

Several of the top players in the Class of 2024 were in the Swamp on Saturday night as the Florida Gators took on the LSU Tigers. 2024 defensive back Desmond Ricks (6-1, 170, Bradenton, FL. IMG) was one of those guys on campus and he liked the energy in the Swamp.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators fall at home to the LSU Tigers

The Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3) lost to the LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1) on Saturday in the Swamp. Florida’s defense had no answer for an LSU Tigers offense that came into the game struggling as LSU scored on its first six drives of the game. The Gators’ offense started out...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

2024 four-star point guard Juni Mobley commits to Ohio State

Juni Mobley, the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, he tells 247Sports. The six-foot point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman chose the Buckeyes over his other finalists including Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, USC and Xavier. "I felt like...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Tennessee shocks Alabama 52-49, and Ohio State football has a new SEC team to worry about

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s playoff era has often involved keeping an eye on what Alabama is doing on its own postseason road. Tennessee has officially joined the conversation of SEC teams the Buckeyes may meet in December. Chase McGrath’s field goal as time expired gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over Alabama in one of the defining games of the college football season’s first half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Gator Country

Friday Night Frenzy recap week 8: Florida Gators recruiting

It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are trying to shine on the field to impress college coaches and win a state championship ring before heading to college. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Ten players to look out for in Gators’ week seven clash with LSU

It’s gameday in Gainesville. The Gators host the LSU Tigers in a critical week seven SEC matchup. Both teams come into this game with a record of 4-2 at the halfway point of the 2022 season. This game acts as a swing game for both teams. The Gators and Tigers are looking to exceed expectations previously set; a win today would be a step in the right direction.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on LSU

GatorCountry brings you a new photo gallery from Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on the LSU Tigers in the Swamp. David Bowie and Sammy Harrison were live at Gator Walk as Billy Napier and the Gators entered the stadium before the big SEC match-up. Check out the photo...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WHIZ

Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

Watkins clinches its first LCL Buckeye Title since 2006. The Blue Devils fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll host Logan next Friday. Generals claim the MVL Big School Title with the win. Coshocton: 21 West Muskingum: 34 FINAL. The Tornadoes move to 7-2 on the year. Ty Shawger...
ZANESVILLE, OH
High School Football PRO

Lancaster, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pickerington Central High School football team will have a game with Lancaster High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LANCASTER, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The 50 Best Bars In Columbus

Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
COLUMBUS, OH
dublinohiousa.gov

Dublin Ranks Best Small City in Ohio for Third Time

(Dublin, Ohio) — Dublin, Ohio, maintains its ranking as the best small city to live in Ohio for the third year in a row while also making it into the top 1 percent of small cities in America. The city ranked among the top 20 best small cities to...
DUBLIN, OH

