Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
Can you please redo the benchmarks with resizable BAR disabled? Not everyone who wants to upgrade their GPU has a 2 year old CPU and...
DirectStorage 1.1 uses GPUs to optimize decompression performance and lower game load times
In a nutshell: Microsoft is on track to release DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU decompression to developers by the end of 2022. It's unclear which games will be the first to take advantage of it, but Microsoft promises to provide more API specifics and documentation with the release coming soon. For...
15% more expensive, but 5% slower. In what parallel world does it make any sense in buying the Nvidia product? Ray-tracing is virtually...
iPad Pro refresh with M2 silicon expected any day now
In brief: Apple is reportedly just days away from launching a refreshed version of the iPad Pro featuring an upgraded processor. The upgraded models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be offered with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays like the current versions. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, they'll be powered by the same Apple M2 processor that is already shipping in the MacBook Air.
$800. I'm not sold on either team. So I figure is nvidia worth the premium to keep g-sync? Or normal monitor usage with a more modest AMD.
Nvidia reimbursing board partners for cost of RTX 4080 12GB rebranding
In context: Now that Nvidia has "unlaunched" the RTX 4080 12GB, many are asking if it will foot the bill for AIB partners who have already made packaging for the now-canceled card. According to a new report, it will be reimbursing companies, though it seems team green won't cover the cost of every expense.
Personally I love my razer core because its like a portable powerhouse. I can easily afford the most speced out PC, my problem is that I...
GPU manufacturer 51RISC joins the fight against GPU sag in a weird, weird way
WTF?! There's a touchy subject that a lot don't want to talk about. It's embarrassing, makes some people feel ashamed of their equipment, and it's hard to find a straight answer on why it happens. It affects a high percentage of PC owners, many of whom suffer silently for fear of being shamed. That's right, we're talking about GPU sag.
You are correct. What they are glossing over is the fact that you must first have a hash of the password. Consider the hash to be an...
