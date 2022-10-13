ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
850wftl.com

15-year-old Austin Thompson identified as Raliegh Mass Shooter

(RALEIGH, North Carolina)– Austin Thompson was identified as the 15-year-old shooting suspect who police say shot five people to death in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wearing camouflage and carrying a shotgun, Thompson roamed around neighborhoods near Neuse River Greenway, a trail, and a golf course during the deadly shooting spree in east Raleigh that began around 5 p.m. Thursday.
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
WRAL

Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
WBTW News13

These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
WBTV

Victims of Raleigh mass shooting speaking out

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
