Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff...
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
Raleigh shooting: One of the 5 people killed is a Chaminade Julienne graduate
DAYTON — UPDATE: 12:50 P.M. Chaminade Julienne responded to News Center 7 and confirmed Nicole Connors was a 1988 graduate. Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday, is a 1988 Chaminade Julienne graduate who is being remembered by friends and a former classmate.
850wftl.com
15-year-old Austin Thompson identified as Raliegh Mass Shooter
(RALEIGH, North Carolina)– Austin Thompson was identified as the 15-year-old shooting suspect who police say shot five people to death in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wearing camouflage and carrying a shotgun, Thompson roamed around neighborhoods near Neuse River Greenway, a trail, and a golf course during the deadly shooting spree in east Raleigh that began around 5 p.m. Thursday.
12+ gunshots fired in same Raleigh neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported, police say
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass shooting took place less than four days ago.
Families shaken after shots fired inside Hedingham home close to mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said residents were in tears Sunday night after shots were fired inside a home in the same neighborhood where a mass shooting took place only days ago. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, in...
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
Church congregations remember victims of Raleigh mass shooting, offer support to neighbors
Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, some communities gathered for the first time on Sunday, praying for the victims.
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 man in custody: Police
The man who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
cbs17
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
WRAL
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
'They should feel safe': NC State Fair police respond to mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood. Following the tragedy, police officers at the fair are urging people to report any suspicious behavior they see on the fairgrounds.
NC officials, President Biden react to ‘tremendous tragedy’ 5 deaths in Raleigh shooting
Prayers for victims came from members of Congress and Gov. Roy Cooper pledged state aid in apprehending the shooter.
WBTV
Victims of Raleigh mass shooting speaking out
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
Comments / 0