Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Wichita Firefighter honored at Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Firefighters, families, and supporters across the state today honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice. At the 2022 Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, five names were added to the engraved memories. Including a Wichita firefighter. Joshua D Bruggeman passed away in December of last year. His...
kfdi.com
Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter
The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
WIBW
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning
Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
KWCH.com
Local group brings awareness to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
Members of law enforcement, as well as friends and family, pay tribute to and honor Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter. Jaiya Brown joins the 12 News This Morning team as the morning live news desk anchor and reporter.
Wichita Fire Department battles 2-alarm house fire south of downtown
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm house fire south of Kellogg.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house fire south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a 2-alarm fire south of downtown Wichita on Monday morning. The fire happened on south Broadway between Orme and Gilbert shortly after 7 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and two occupants on an upper floor. Those occupants were...
Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
One person critically injured in motorcycle crash
One person has critical injuries following an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
KAKE TV
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
Update: WPD makes arrest in hit-and-run involving child
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has made an arrest in Saturday's hit and run that involved a child.
Kansas woman dead after hit-and-run incident involving truck and motorcycle
The crash happened shortly after noon Saturday on eastbound K-96, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
WPD will not open investigation into officer in incident with Mayor Whipple
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After reviewing body camera footage from an incident between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says they will not be opening an investigation into the officer involved. In a statement, the WPD said the officer acted in accordance with policy. “The Wichita Police […]
KAKE TV
'You hit a child': Witness helps save boy's life after hit and run
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who helped save a child's life, who police say was hit by a driver while riding his bike, is begging the person responsible to come forward. Wichita Police told KAKE News the accident happened at the intersection of 20th and Minnesota just after 1:00...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
KAKE TV
'Famous doesn't mean you have the money': Loved ones need help honoring Wichita Broadway star
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Loved ones and friends of Broadway star and Wichita native Karla Burns are asking for donations to help build a custom memorial bench at her gravesite. The international performer and Wichita native died in June of 2021 after battling a prolonged illness. Burns graduated from Wichita State University before quickly rising to stardom. Friends and family who have spoken with KAKE News in the past have described Burns as gracious, resilient and a brilliant human being.
KWCH.com
Child released from hospital, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson for aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident after a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy Saturday. WPD said at 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Minnesota Ave. after...
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
Comments / 0