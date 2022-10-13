ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KAKE TV

Wichita Firefighter honored at Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Firefighters, families, and supporters across the state today honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice. At the 2022 Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, five names were added to the engraved memories. Including a Wichita firefighter. Joshua D Bruggeman passed away in December of last year. His...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter

The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning

Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Crews respond to house fire south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a 2-alarm fire south of downtown Wichita on Monday morning. The fire happened on south Broadway between Orme and Gilbert shortly after 7 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and two occupants on an upper floor. Those occupants were...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning house fire in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD will not open investigation into officer in incident with Mayor Whipple

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After reviewing body camera footage from an incident between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says they will not be opening an investigation into the officer involved. In a statement, the WPD said the officer acted in accordance with policy. “The Wichita Police […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'You hit a child': Witness helps save boy's life after hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who helped save a child's life, who police say was hit by a driver while riding his bike, is begging the person responsible to come forward. Wichita Police told KAKE News the accident happened at the intersection of 20th and Minnesota just after 1:00...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

'Famous doesn't mean you have the money': Loved ones need help honoring Wichita Broadway star

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Loved ones and friends of Broadway star and Wichita native Karla Burns are asking for donations to help build a custom memorial bench at her gravesite. The international performer and Wichita native died in June of 2021 after battling a prolonged illness. Burns graduated from Wichita State University before quickly rising to stardom. Friends and family who have spoken with KAKE News in the past have described Burns as gracious, resilient and a brilliant human being.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Child released from hospital, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson for aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident after a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy Saturday. WPD said at 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Minnesota Ave. after...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SALINA, KS

