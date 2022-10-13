SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO