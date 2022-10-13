Bears vs. Commanders final score, results: Washington hangs on to win after Justin Fields' rally fall short for Chicago

Read full article on original website
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni's fourth-quarter F-bomb in Eagles' win over Cowboys was so perfectly Philadelphia
The city of brotherly "love." Nick Sirianni has become definitively Philadelphia, largely thanks to the somewhat surprising start to his Philadelphia career since 2021. The sophomore head coach has guided the upstart Eagles to a 6-0 record in 2022, building on a promising 9-8 campaign from the season prior. On...
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. Eagles final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia hold off Dallas to move to 6-0
The Eagles moved to 6-0 for the first time in 18 years with a win over the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." After a dull, scoreless first quarter, Philadelphia exploded in the second with 20 unanswered points. It continued a theme for the Eagles, who have now outscored their opponents 112-27 in second quarters this season.
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
SB Nation
Illinois football’s best season in years is a tribute to a beloved squirrel named Pinto Bean
Teams can find inspiration in a variety of ways. They can find it in disrespect from the media. They can find it in the words of an opponent before a game. They can find it through the support of their fans. They can find it through the powerful words of their coaches before the game.
Sporting News
College football rankings: What Alabama's loss to Tennessee means for Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and more
Alabama flirted with disaster all year before it finally caught up to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Tennessee — for the first time since 2006 — managed to upset No. 3 Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. With that, the Volunteers are 6-0 for the first time since 1998,...
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
Sporting News
What channel is Bills vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
You don't need a crystal ball to see a potential AFC championship game preview. You just have to turn on your TV on Sunday afternoon and flip to CBS to see Patrick Mahomes and the new-look Chiefs face off against the insanely talented Josh Allen and the Bills in a preview of what may come this January.
Sporting News
Josh Gordon suspension timeline: How WR's career path led him to release from Titans
Josh Gordon has had plenty of NFL opportunities to play wide receiver for the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans, After being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy five times in his career (six suspensions overall), he is running close to empty on his chances. Gordon saw his...
Sporting News
Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott stats: Debunking the Cowboys' 'QB controversy' by the numbers
It appears the Cowboys lead a charmed life when it comes to their quarterbacks. One one hand, they have Dak Prescott, whom most people would agree is clearly the top signal-caller on the roster. On the other, they have backup Cooper Rush, who has led the Cowboys to a 4-0 record in place of the injured Prescott. Including a winning start last season, Rush is just the 14th quarterback in NFL history to begin his career 5-0 as a starter.
NFL・
Sporting News
Cardinals' struggles on offense put Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's contracts under the microscope
After signing quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury to big contract extensions in the offseason, it appeared the Cardinals had secured their long-term future. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West. Kingsbury's offense — his supposed calling card — has languished, scoring just 11 touchdowns total.
NFL・
Sporting News
Referee climbs into stands to tell UNLV band to stop playing in blowout by Air Force
A bizarre scene unfolded in Saturday's meeting between Mountain West foes Air Force and UNLV, a game that saw the Falcons beat the Rebels 42-7. Not even that blowout could keep referee Steve Baron from enforcing Mountain West Conference rules regarding band music. The Star of Nevada Marching Band reportedly was breaking the rules by playing while Air Force was on offense.
Three players that could help lift the Chicago Bulls this season
With the start of NBA season just days away, here are three players that could make a major impact for the Chicago Bulls this upcoming basketball season.
Sporting News
Tennessee-Georgia and other top games that will define second half of college football season
The first half of the 2022 college football had a great finish. Week 7 featured six games between ranked teams, and it was so much fun. TCU beat Oklahoma State 43-40 in double overtime, Utah beat USC 43-42 in the final minute and Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 in the clubhouse leader for "Game of the Year."
Sporting News
How Patrick Mahomes' no-look passes, Chiefs' trick plays mystify opposing defenses
Kansas City has a magician under center. The tricks don't always come off — who could forget this interception against Washington last year — but when it comes to making something out of nothing in the blink of an eye, few players compare to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 6
It's all about the rush — and the Rush — on Sunday night. The Cowboys were handed a bad hand, both literally and figuratively, when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1. But, thanks to quarterback Cooper Rush, Dallas has stayed afloat and played to a 4-1 record entering a massive divisional showdown against the undefeated Eagles on Sunday night.
Sporting News
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 8 top 25 games
It might be hard to top last week, but this is college football. Week 8 features five matchups between ranked teams. That starts with a battle of ACC unbeaten teams in No. 14 Syracuse and No. 5 Clemson at 12 p.m. The Big 12 has a pair of interesting matchups....
Eater
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
UVA Women's Basketball Commit Kymora Johnson Now a Five-Star on ESPN
Johnson is now the No. 24 overall recruit in ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings for the class of 2023
Sporting News
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 7
The dust has settled on the most impactful week of college football to date this season. Several teams in the top 10 of the most recent AP and Coaches polls suffered — or were the reason behind — first losses in Week 7. That starts with No. 3 Alabama, whose back-and-forth battle with No. 6 Tennessee ended in a 52-49 defeat for the Crimson Tide. It was their first loss in the rivalry since 2006.
Sporting News
Robbie Anderson trade details: Cardinals acquire Panthers WR day after sideline tirade, ejection
It did not take long for Robbie Anderson to find a new home after his Week 6 sideline tirade. The veteran Panthers receiver was ejected from the team's 24-10 loss to the Rams by his own coach after mixing it up with position coach Joe Dailey on the sideline. Anderson refused even to sit with his fellow receivers, prompting interim coach Steve Wilks to tell him to leave the field.
