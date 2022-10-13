Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Coverage: Remembering, honoring Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai
KTNV has been following events since the domestic disturbance where LVMPD officer Truong Thai was shot, and later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Man stabbed to death in northwest valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Thursday night in the 700 block of Rainbow Boulevard near Washington Avenue.
8newsnow.com
Neighbors react to mailbox theft
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 4-year-old Las Vegas boy found deceased in a freezer had undergone months of reported abuse at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend and was taken out of school to avoid teachers seeing his injuries, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said. Brandon Toseland, 35, is accused of killing Mason Dominguez. Police arrested Toseland on Feb. 22 after Mason’s mother was able to sneak messages into her 7-year-old daughter’s shoe.
Fox5 KVVU
Candlelight vigil honors fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Saturday night, a very emotional candlelight vigil was held for Officer Truong Thai, killed in a shooting Thursday morning responding to a domestic disturbance call near UNLV. Friends, family, and law enforcement gathered at Sunset park to honor Officer Thai. Officer Greg Hilton was...
Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots
A prosecutor says a 24-year-old man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots and his girlfriend's mother was also wounded during an exchange of gunfire between the man and police.
Police: Man stabbed to death over 'property dispute' near Rainbow, Washington
A man was stabbed to death over what police believe to be a "property dispute" near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
9/11 responder critically injured in Henderson hit-and-run crash; prayer vigil held to support recovery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local man and 9/11 first responder needs neurorehabilitation after getting hit on his bike in a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. His wife is now working to bring attention and awareness to traffic crimes in the valley. The group STOP DUI hosted a prayer vigil...
KTNV
Driver killed, passenger in critical condition after crash on Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley early Monday morning. Nevada State Police say it happened near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road at approximately 12:58 a.m. A white Mercedes...
8newsnow.com
Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. Crash causes delays on 215, airport connector.
Female pedestrian struck by car Oct. 5 in NW valley dies, Metro says
A woman walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley when hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, Metro said Sunday.
Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas officer killed on the job remembered as ‘super human being’
Officer Truong Thai, a 23-year veteran of the department, died after he was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance on Thursday. He was a longtime youth volleyball coach, friends said. Las Vegas officer killed on the job remembered as …. Officer Truong Thai, a 23-year veteran of the department,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
North Las Vegas police search for endangered man
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department Patterson is Black, 5’11, 245 lbs, bald, and has brown eyes.
Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
8newsnow.com
Friends, family remember Las Vegas officer killed in the line of duty
One day after a Las Vegas Metro police officer was killed while on the job, his friends and family are honoring his memory. Friends, family remember Las Vegas officer killed …. One day after a Las Vegas Metro police officer was killed while on the job, his friends and family...
Skateboarder hospitalized after being hit by car in Las Vegas
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a juvenile was skateboarding across a street before being hit by a car.
Las Vegas murder suspect killed business partner, left body in trunk for months, police say
A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was killed was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.
Fox5 KVVU
Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officer Truong Thai is the fourth line of duty death for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in just over two years. The widows of two of those officers are helping organize a fundraiser for Thai’s family. “It’s devastating. It just brings back so...
Mother of suspect in police shooting, house fire speaks out
The mother of the suspect accused of exchanging fire with Las Vegas police and intentionally setting a house fire is defending her son's actions.
Comments / 0