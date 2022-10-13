ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Neighbors react to mailbox theft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 4-year-old Las Vegas boy found deceased in a freezer had undergone months of reported abuse at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend and was taken out of school to avoid teachers seeing his injuries, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said. Brandon Toseland, 35, is accused of killing Mason Dominguez. Police arrested Toseland on Feb. 22 after Mason’s mother was able to sneak messages into her 7-year-old daughter’s shoe.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Candlelight vigil honors fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Saturday night, a very emotional candlelight vigil was held for Officer Truong Thai, killed in a shooting Thursday morning responding to a domestic disturbance call near UNLV. Friends, family, and law enforcement gathered at Sunset park to honor Officer Thai. Officer Greg Hilton was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. Crash causes delays on 215, airport connector.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officer Truong Thai is the fourth line of duty death for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in just over two years. The widows of two of those officers are helping organize a fundraiser for Thai’s family. “It’s devastating. It just brings back so...
LAS VEGAS, NV

