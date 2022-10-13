LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 4-year-old Las Vegas boy found deceased in a freezer had undergone months of reported abuse at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend and was taken out of school to avoid teachers seeing his injuries, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said. Brandon Toseland, 35, is accused of killing Mason Dominguez. Police arrested Toseland on Feb. 22 after Mason’s mother was able to sneak messages into her 7-year-old daughter’s shoe.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO