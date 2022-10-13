ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County

Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters

Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: After Hurricane Ian, once vibrant Bonita Beach is in a completely battered state

At the southern end of Estero Bay, 10 miles south of Fort Myers Beach, the once pristine island community of Bonita Beach was left in a battered state. The popular beach area that teemed with life was now covered in debris, dunes of sand towering six feet or higher, and deep pools of water. Traveling north along the island’s main road, Hickory Boulevard, wide gaps of what were once homes could be seen along the road, now washed away by the receding storm surge that dragged any and all back into the Gulf.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC 2

Two arrested for violating curfew in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. —- Two people got arrested for breaking curfew on Sunday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which has been helping patrol coastal areas heavily impacted by the storm, conducted a traffic stop on a black Mazda SUV that was speeding in the area of Bluebill Avenue and Gulfshore Drive at around 1 a.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Nearly 200 patients treated at field hospital in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – In front of the old Sears building at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers, there’s a medical helicopter, ambulances and emergency responders. Inside, the old department store has been transformed into a field hospital in the wake of Hurricane Ian. ‘It looked like a...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Unattended burn led to garage fire in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Public Safety’s Fire station responded to the fire Saturday afternoon. According to the Charlotte County Emergency Management, the fire was caused due to an unattended burn barrel fire that spread to the garage. No one was injured, but according to CCEM, the fire could have been prevented.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL

