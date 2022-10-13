Read full article on original website
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County
Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
usf.edu
After Ian, parks and trails across Southwest Florida remain off-limits for the foreseeable future
Public lands in Lee and Collier counties managed by Florida and the South Florida Water Management District remain so dangerous more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian’s SWFL passage that they will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Chauncey Goss, chairman of the water district, was in a helicopter...
wild941.com
Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters
Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
wnynewsnow.com
Family Hid in Attic for 14 Hours During Hurricane Ian, Evacuated by Small Boat
FORT MYERS, FL – Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew spoke with a family who hid in their attic for 14 hours during the storm. They watched the water rise almost too close. “This is my SOS if I get washed away to sea, almost...
Split-access plan in Fort Myers Beach hopes to speed recovery
A new access plan for Fort Myers Beach is put in place to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
Jenison man dies while helping with Hurricane Ian recovery
A Jenison man recently died from a deadly bacteria while trying to help a friend in Florida after Hurricane Ian.
cltampa.com
Photos: After Hurricane Ian, once vibrant Bonita Beach is in a completely battered state
At the southern end of Estero Bay, 10 miles south of Fort Myers Beach, the once pristine island community of Bonita Beach was left in a battered state. The popular beach area that teemed with life was now covered in debris, dunes of sand towering six feet or higher, and deep pools of water. Traveling north along the island’s main road, Hickory Boulevard, wide gaps of what were once homes could be seen along the road, now washed away by the receding storm surge that dragged any and all back into the Gulf.
NBC 2
Two arrested for violating curfew in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. —- Two people got arrested for breaking curfew on Sunday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which has been helping patrol coastal areas heavily impacted by the storm, conducted a traffic stop on a black Mazda SUV that was speeding in the area of Bluebill Avenue and Gulfshore Drive at around 1 a.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Deep Down South BBQ handed out hot meals on Fort Myers Beach
Deep Down South BBQ was on Fort Myers Beach handing out hot meals on Sunday to anyone on the island. WINK News spoke with people who were standing in line for a meal and they said they are still processing Hurricane Ian and are just coming together. “Pretty much everybody...
fox13news.com
'Lowest form of scum': Lee County deputies arrest Orlando men for allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A sheriff in Florida announced the arrest of seven men who were allegedly caught looting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced that the seven men were arrested on Wednesday after allegedly being seen looting from various locations. Eli Francisco Acevedo...
2 Florida men caught trying to loot storage shed hit by Hurricane Ian: deputies
Two men were arrested for allegedly looting from a shed on Hickory Island, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
10NEWS
Sheriff: Thousands of well-being checks completed, 2 people remain missing in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As law enforcement continues to check on residents following Hurricane Ian, the Lee County sheriff says two people are still missing after thousands of well-being checks. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in an update Friday that they have responded to 4,866 checks since Sept....
NBC 2
Nearly 200 patients treated at field hospital in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. – In front of the old Sears building at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers, there’s a medical helicopter, ambulances and emergency responders. Inside, the old department store has been transformed into a field hospital in the wake of Hurricane Ian. ‘It looked like a...
Driver cited for open container violation following hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol officials say James Matthew Wellman was traveling north on I-75 at mile marker 83 in an SUV when he hit a sedan with Colorado plates driven by a 68-year-old woman.
DeSantis requests fishing disaster declaration for Punta Gorda, areas hit by Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Punta Gorda with other state officials Saturday after several stops in hurricane-hit areas this week.
NBC 2
Firefighters called after woman’s foot gets stuck in massage chair
NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Fire-Rescue responded to a call regarding a woman who had her foot stuck in a massage chair. When rescue arrived, power was secured to the chair. The chair was later taken apart to free the foot. The steel rods hold the rollers cut with a...
NBC 2
Unattended burn led to garage fire in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Public Safety’s Fire station responded to the fire Saturday afternoon. According to the Charlotte County Emergency Management, the fire was caused due to an unattended burn barrel fire that spread to the garage. No one was injured, but according to CCEM, the fire could have been prevented.
'They are not a number' Friends and family honor the lives lost in Hurricane Ian
Thursday afternoon a press release from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission showed the death toll from Hurricane Ian rose again, now at 108.
wmfe.org
More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian, this central Florida neighborhood remains almost inaccessible because of flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River is impassable...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
