New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
Video: Giant Pumpkin Regatta paddles down river in Goffstown
VIDEO: The annual Giant Pumpkin Regatta raced down the Piscataquog River in Goffstown. Racers build their boats out of giant gourds and take to the water to see whose can go the fastest. WMUR's Erin Fehlau even joined in on the race this year!
New Hampshire 10-Year-Old Creates Haunted Woods Walk in His Own Backyard
The world is a better place thanks to people like this kid. Jacob Hartford, age 10, is a Halloween enthusiast hailing from Barrington, New Hampshire. He loves the holiday so much, in fact, that he's created his own haunted attraction in the woods behind his family's home. As a fellow spooky season fan, this writer just had to learn more about this kid, and reached out to his family for the scoop.
New Hampshire Fish and Game investigating after bear kills pet pig in Franklin
FRANKLIN, N.H. — A New Hampshire family is mourning the loss of their pet pig after a bear broke into its pen in Franklin. New Hampshire Fish and Game is investigating the incident. “We all became pretty attached to him in the short time we had him,” said owner...
The Latest New Hampshire Eatery Celebrates Award-Winning Haitian Food
Yum! It's always exciting to hear about new restaurants opening up, because if there's one thing we humans love universally, it's eating. And when it's an award-winning, internationally-recognized chef's new restaurant, then bring it. You most definitely want to add this latest gem in the Granite State to your restaurant...
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: El Mirador Restaurante
Located on the grounds of the historic Bethlehem Country Club golf course on Route 302, El Mirador is a new spot that’s serving both Latin American and American cuisine. El Mirador, which translates to “the view,” is the brainchild of the Pu brothers, Chefs Juan and Andrés.
Moody Bedel’s Bridge
Moody Bedel’s bridge is now dead and gone. All that remains is an imposing granite pier rising out of the of the Connecticut River and stone abutments on opposing banks. In a nearby small, grassy park, a monument that looks like a gravestone marks the passing of Bedel’s bridge and hints at its never-say-die story.
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine
I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
Red Arrow Diner celebrates 100 years of business
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's legendary Red Arrow Diner is celebrating one hundred years in business. The Red Arrow has been serving Granite Staters since 1922 and has welcomed a number of out-of-town stars and politicians over the years. To celebrate, the diner held a block party-style event Saturday afternoon.
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Best Chicken Wings Joint in Portsmouth, NH, to Close Its Doors
Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon. This joint hand-cuts its wings daily. There are several locations in New Hampshire, but the Portsmouth...
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Meet Jennifer Kalled, jeweler extraordinaire from Wolfeboro
In 1978, Phoenix, Arizona, was when and where I took my first metalsmithing class. I had two teachers; one was a Native American and the other a Buddhist hippie. Southwestern jewelry is very stone driven, so my pieces reflected that. Really, for me, it has always been about the gems, less about the metal.
City of Laconia Trick or Treat Hours
Trick or treat hours in the City of Laconia will be Monday, October 31 from 5 to 8 pm. Please be sure to drive carefully with all of the extra people out and about!
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Raising bear cubs
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ben Kilham of Lyme, N.H. will talk about his first-hand experience raising black bear cubs and observing black bears in the wild on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. He has been researching and living with black bears for over 20 years. He is an expert in black bear behavior, as well as rehabilitating orphaned, abandoned, and injured bears and reintroducing them to the wild. His long-term study of wild black bears has shattered conventional wisdom about how they live their lives. He is invited to lecture all over the United States and internationally. His work has been featured in countless films including National Geographic television and the Discovery channel.
Village People Making a Spectacle All Over Chester Again
The annual tradition of coming up with creative ways to display scarecrows continues in Chester this month, with hundreds of village people taking their places along roadside in town. The Chester Society started the fundraiser over a decade ago and each year many more are added. The town welcomes viewers but ask that people pull off the road and not to block driveways. Photos by Chris Paul.
Boil Water Order Still in Effect for Rye, New Hampshire, Water District
The Rye Water District's boil water order continues, as water samples taken at two locations during the weekend came back positive for coliform. Samples taken on Saturday came back clean of e.Coli contamination but positive for coliform on West Road and Washington Road, according to an update from the district. A second round of tests were done on Sunday, but the results were not yet available as of late Monday morning.
For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk
As the chief officer for integrated health services and the director of community-integrated health and well-being at Amoskeag Health, we are writing today about a critically important program that is in jeopardy of being discontinued without reauthorization by New Hampshire’s Executive Council. We would like to take the opportunity to inform the public of what […] The post For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
