Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Second suspect officially charged in deadly hit-and-run in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss — Oxford Police have charged the second suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that left one Ole Miss student dead and another seriously injured over the weekend. OPD said Seth Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, 18, both of Collierville, Tennessee, were identified as suspects in the killing of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder and the injury of another student, identified as Blanche Williamson by the university. Rokitka is believed to be the driver of the Toyota pickup truck involved in the hit-and-run.
OXFORD, MS
Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
MEMPHIS, TN
MBI investigating shooting in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Southaven, Mississippi is the site of a shooting that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is currently investigating, according to a press release from the bureau. The shooting took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to MBI. MBI...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Memphis NAACP stresses importance of voting in November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The importance of voting was stressed by the NAACP on Friday as the organization held a presser to explain key information needed in order for citizens to vote. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19. Van Turner is the president of the Memphis branch of the NAACP.
MEMPHIS, TN

