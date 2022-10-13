OXFORD, Miss — Oxford Police have charged the second suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that left one Ole Miss student dead and another seriously injured over the weekend. OPD said Seth Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, 18, both of Collierville, Tennessee, were identified as suspects in the killing of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder and the injury of another student, identified as Blanche Williamson by the university. Rokitka is believed to be the driver of the Toyota pickup truck involved in the hit-and-run.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO