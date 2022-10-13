ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game

Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State dials up picture perfect trick play in OT vs. Wisconsin

Michigan State botched a potential attempt at a game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation. Fortunately, the Spartans came out swinging in overtime. On the first play of the game, the Spartans called an end around to Jayden Reed, but it came with a twist. Instead of continuing his carry, Reed pulled up and unleashed a pass downfield.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tanner Morgan stuns Illinois defense, scores TD on the ground for Minnesota

Tanner Morgan got the Minnesota offense in the scoring column with a sneaky play. Minnesota was down 10-0 before Morgan’s touchdown. The Golden Gophers’ offense found themselves threatening the Fighting Illini defense in the red zone during the second quarter. Morgan was pressured and fooled an Illinois pass...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires

Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces Week 8 destination

College GameDay is heading northwest for its Week 8 on-site show. The Crew will be set up outside of Oregon’s matchup against UCLA next Saturday. And that should be quite the matchup. The Ducks and Bruins have played well since getting blown out by Georgia in Week 1. The 2 teams are both going to be ranked in the top 10 next week after wins over Arizona and Utah a few weeks ago for the Bruins. UCLA was on a bye week last week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East title race following Week 7 action

ESPN’s FPI has updated itself after Week 7. The B1G East is home to just two undefeated teams now. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 and now has one loss on its record. Ohio State had a bye week and held onto its undefeated record through six games. After those three teams, the FPI is not favoring anyone else from the devision.
COLUMBUS, OH

