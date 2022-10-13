College GameDay is heading northwest for its Week 8 on-site show. The Crew will be set up outside of Oregon’s matchup against UCLA next Saturday. And that should be quite the matchup. The Ducks and Bruins have played well since getting blown out by Georgia in Week 1. The 2 teams are both going to be ranked in the top 10 next week after wins over Arizona and Utah a few weeks ago for the Bruins. UCLA was on a bye week last week.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO