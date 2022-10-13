Read full article on original website
Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game
Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
Michigan State dials up picture perfect trick play in OT vs. Wisconsin
Michigan State botched a potential attempt at a game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation. Fortunately, the Spartans came out swinging in overtime. On the first play of the game, the Spartans called an end around to Jayden Reed, but it came with a twist. Instead of continuing his carry, Reed pulled up and unleashed a pass downfield.
RJ Young releases updated Top 25 following Week 7, includes 4 B1G programs
RJ Young is back with his updated top 25 entering Week 8 of the college football season. Young infamously had Michigan left out of the top 25 at the beginning of the season, but now sees the Wolverines as the No. 3 team in the nation over Tennessee. Young included...
Tanner Morgan stuns Illinois defense, scores TD on the ground for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan got the Minnesota offense in the scoring column with a sneaky play. Minnesota was down 10-0 before Morgan’s touchdown. The Golden Gophers’ offense found themselves threatening the Fighting Illini defense in the red zone during the second quarter. Morgan was pressured and fooled an Illinois pass...
Game time announced for Michigan State-Michigan rivalry showdown in the Big House
The game time has been officially set for the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry in the Big House. Following both teams’ bye weeks, Michigan and Michigan State will meet up once again on Oct. 29 in one of the second true night games for this rivalry. The game will kick off...
Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires
Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
Brett McMurphy reveals updated B1G bowl projections following Week 7, 11 B1G teams included
Brett McMurphy with Action Network is updating his college football bowl projections after Week 7, and 11 B1G teams are still slotted into the postseason. Right now, it is Indiana, Rutgers and Northwestern that are expected to miss bowl season. At the top of McMurphy’s projections, the College Football Playoff...
College GameDay announces Week 8 destination
College GameDay is heading northwest for its Week 8 on-site show. The Crew will be set up outside of Oregon’s matchup against UCLA next Saturday. And that should be quite the matchup. The Ducks and Bruins have played well since getting blown out by Georgia in Week 1. The 2 teams are both going to be ranked in the top 10 next week after wins over Arizona and Utah a few weeks ago for the Bruins. UCLA was on a bye week last week.
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East title race following Week 7 action
ESPN’s FPI has updated itself after Week 7. The B1G East is home to just two undefeated teams now. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 and now has one loss on its record. Ohio State had a bye week and held onto its undefeated record through six games. After those three teams, the FPI is not favoring anyone else from the devision.
CFB analyst lays into Penn State for loss to Michigan: 'They got embarrassed'
No. 10 Penn State going on the road to face No. 5 Michigan was one of the top games of Week 7 as one of six ranked vs. ranked matchups and one of two matchups between top 10 teams. Penn State took a 19-16 lead early in the third quarter, but Michigan accounted for 25 unanswered points.
