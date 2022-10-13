Read full article on original website
Milwaukee’s First Tornado Event in Over 20 Years Hits with 4 Simultaneous Twisters
For the first time in 22 years, a tornado has touched down in as touched down in parts of Milwaukee. On Wednesday, severe weather prompted a tornado in the Wisconsin city. According to the National Weather Service, the twister then moved and dissipated about five miles from the city’s downtown.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County train accident; unoccupied pickup truck struck
KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a collision involving a Canadian Pacific train and a Dodge pickup truck. It happened on Oct. 16 around 10:30 p.m. The collision occurred on CTH K near 88th Avenue. This section of the roadway is closed due to...
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home
WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.
CBS 58
National Weather Service confirms 4 EF-0 tornadoes in the Milwaukee area
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're getting a closer look tonight at the tornado outbreak that blew through Southeast Wisconsin yesterday, on Oct. 12. The National Weather Service now confirms four EF-0 tornadoes touched down around the area. That includes the first confirmed tornado in Milwaukee County in over two decades.
WBAY Green Bay
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Pedestrian fatally struck overnight crossing I-43 North at Highland
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 a pedestrian was struck by car while crossing northbound on Interstate 43 near Highland Ave. As of 8:00 a.m. the area was still an active investigation site closed to traffic. MCSO hasn't...
CBS 58
First good snow of the season comes with cold temps and strong wind
Snow is here!! We may have officially had our first trace of snow last week when some graupel mixed with some rain showers but Monday morning is the first time we've seen widespread snow showers and even some accumulating snow. Photos and video from counties north of I-94 showing a little bit of light accumulation with a dusting or few tenths of an inch. We're still waiting to see if that is officially the case in Milwaukee. Snow would have to accumulate at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport for it to count as the first measurable (0.1" or more) for it to count.
CBS 58
Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower
RACINE — A 17-year-old Racine County Jail allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Racine man severely hurt
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 52-year-old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 20 late Friday, Oct. 14. Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. When Mount Pleasant police arrived on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its side about 100 feet off the roadway in a ditch along Highway 20. The driver was trapped inside.
CBS 58
A giant Pumpkin is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state's biggest gourd
WAUPUN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A giant gourd weighing in at 2,046 lbs. is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state's biggest pumpkin. Tom Montsma, grower of the pumpkin said his creation is rooted in a promise he made to his later mother. Montsma, an avid gardener, said...
CBS 58
Darrell Brooks trial to resume Monday, prosecution says case could wrap Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Darrell Brooks trial enters its third week in court, the state says the case could wrap up on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Defendant Darrell Brooks is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, after being accused of driving through the Christmas parade in Waukesha last year.
WISN
West Allis tornado caught on security camera
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
CBS 58
Shots fired into building near 40th and Florist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident into a building and an arson located near 40th and Florist. It happened at 8:53 p.m. tonight, on Oct. 15 and four apartments were struck. Police say nobody was struck, but one of the apartments struck did catch...
