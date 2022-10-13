KALAMAZOO, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team came from behind to secure a road win Sunday, Oct. 16, as the Eagles took a 2-1 victory from Western Michigan University at the WMU Soccer Complex in Kalamazoo, Mich. The win for the Eagles (3-9-3, 2-5-1 MAC) snapped a three-game slide while the Broncos fell to 3-7-5 overall and 3-3-2 in the MAC.

