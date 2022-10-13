ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Eagles Grab Road Win at Western Michigan, 2-1

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team came from behind to secure a road win Sunday, Oct. 16, as the Eagles took a 2-1 victory from Western Michigan University at the WMU Soccer Complex in Kalamazoo, Mich. The win for the Eagles (3-9-3, 2-5-1 MAC) snapped a three-game slide while the Broncos fell to 3-7-5 overall and 3-3-2 in the MAC.
KALAMAZOO, MI
EMU Volleyball Cages RedHawks in 3-0 Sweep

OXFORD, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team continued its victory parade inside Millett Hall, located on the campus of Miami University, as the team registered its second-straight sweep over the RedHawks, Saturday, Oct. 15. The 3-0 conference victory improved Eastern Michigan's record to 3-17 overall and 2-6...
YPSILANTI, MI
Football Comes up Short Against Northern Illinois

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University football team fell, 39-10, to Northern Illinois University inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Huskies improved to 2-5 on the year and 1-2 in Mid-American Conference play, while the Eagles fell to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in conference matchups.
YPSILANTI, MI
Men's Golf Closes Out Fall Campaign at Flyer Invitational

KETTERING, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team closes out its fall campaign at the par-71, 7,004-yard NCR Country Club for the Dayton Flyer Invitational, Oct. 17-18. The teams will tee off Monday at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start and play 36 holes on day one. The tournament will conclude Tuesday with the final 18 holes.
KETTERING, OH

