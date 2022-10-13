ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barling, AR

talkbusiness.net

Pavecon completes new Arkansas headquarters in Cave Springs

Texas-based Pavecon Ltd., a concrete and asphalt paving company, has completed the construction of a new headquarters for its Northwest Arkansas regional office. The approximately 10,000-square-foot building is on South Main Street in Cave Springs. CDI Contractors was the general contractor, using a building permit valued at $1.8 million. Burris Architecture in Bentonville handled the design work. Private financing backed the construction.
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Garfield, AR

Situated in Benton County, Arkansas, the city of Garfield is the perfect place for anyone who wants to experience country life or get away from it all. With its small-town charm, friendly people, and bountiful attractions, you’ll see why Garfield is a beautiful place to call home. The city...
GARFIELD, AR
Eagle 106.3

This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track

This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Brews & Tunes returns to Downtown Springdale

It’s an event celebrating all things fall ya’ll. Brews & Tunes (an Ozarktober event) is back. Jill Dabbs joins us with all the details!. *This segment is brought to you by Downtown Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas

Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
freeweekly.com

Oktoberfest all over downtown Fort Smith Saturday

It’s fall, y’all, and Fort Smith is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration all over town on Oct. 15. Started in 2016, “the goal of this event is to bring synergy, a sense of community with family friendly activities and economic impact to the downtown Fort Smith area,” says Deana Griffith, a director with the sponsoring organization, the Fort Smith Downtown Business Association.
FORT SMITH, AR

