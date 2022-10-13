Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Pavecon completes new Arkansas headquarters in Cave Springs
Texas-based Pavecon Ltd., a concrete and asphalt paving company, has completed the construction of a new headquarters for its Northwest Arkansas regional office. The approximately 10,000-square-foot building is on South Main Street in Cave Springs. CDI Contractors was the general contractor, using a building permit valued at $1.8 million. Burris Architecture in Bentonville handled the design work. Private financing backed the construction.
talkbusiness.net
Planned street, drainage work revisions sought by Fort Smith Board of Directors
The Fort Smith Board of Directors wants the city’s engineering department to rethink how its plans for street and drainage work. The request followed the department’s presentation of its five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) at the board study session held Oct. 11. Directors asked that more thought and...
Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Garfield, AR
Situated in Benton County, Arkansas, the city of Garfield is the perfect place for anyone who wants to experience country life or get away from it all. With its small-town charm, friendly people, and bountiful attractions, you’ll see why Garfield is a beautiful place to call home. The city...
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
Benton County deputy involved in deadly Decatur shooting
A Benton County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Falling Springs Road in Decatur on October 15.
nwahomepage.com
Brews & Tunes returns to Downtown Springdale
It’s an event celebrating all things fall ya’ll. Brews & Tunes (an Ozarktober event) is back. Jill Dabbs joins us with all the details!. *This segment is brought to you by Downtown Springdale.
KTLO
Fort Smith police looking for aggravated robbery suspect
Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in the 7500 block of Jenny Lind Road on October 15.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Crews respond to large Fayetteville house fire near MLK Blvd.
Emergency crews responded to a large house fire near the Walmart Supercenter on MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.
Washington County sheriffs locate missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Mendenhall has been found. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in […]
KTLO
Crawford County sheriff’s office faces second use-of-force lawsuit after Mulberry incident
FORT SMITH — One of the Crawford County sheriff’s deputies facing a lawsuit over an arrest captured in a video that went viral in August was sued Friday by a woman claiming he also used excessive force against her during an arrest about two months earlier. Attorneys Adam...
Arkansas State Police investigating after Benton County deputy shoots and kills man
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after they said a deputy was involved in the shooting of a 71-year-old Benton County man Saturday afternoon.
KHBS
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
KHBS
Location of potential new Madison county jail causing concern
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Madison county voters willvote for or against a new county jail in the November elections. The potential jail has two possible locations along Highway 412. One of the locations is less than two miles from Camp Noark for girl scouts. “The main thing was for...
waldronnews.com
Former Waldron PD sergeant and Scott County Sheriff receive charges from February arrest
A former Waldron police sergeant and the Scott County Sheriff have been charged after an Arkansas State Police investigation of a February arrest has been reviewed through video surveillance of body cams and witness accounts. According to arrest documents which were filed on Friday, Sept. 30, an Arkansas State Police...
freeweekly.com
Oktoberfest all over downtown Fort Smith Saturday
It’s fall, y’all, and Fort Smith is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration all over town on Oct. 15. Started in 2016, “the goal of this event is to bring synergy, a sense of community with family friendly activities and economic impact to the downtown Fort Smith area,” says Deana Griffith, a director with the sponsoring organization, the Fort Smith Downtown Business Association.
Arkansas executive out as COO following alleged nose-biting incident
A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
