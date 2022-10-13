ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Know About Cervical Vertigo

Have you ever felt dizzy, imbalanced, and sick to your stomach for no apparent reason? If you did, you might have experienced cervical vertigo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cervical vertigo (aka cervicogenic dizziness) can be caused by inflammation or neck and head injuries. Neck pain, dizziness, nausea, visual issues, trouble walking, and a lack of coordination mark cervical vertigo. Unlike regular vertigo, cervical vertigo usually doesn't cause a spinning sensation. Instead, WebMD says cervical vertigo can make you feel light-headed, heavy-headed, faint, or unsteady.
Medical News Today

Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk

New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
natureworldnews.com

What Are the Most Common Symptoms of Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills. It is the most common form of dementia and affects millions of people both in the United States and around the world. The cause of Alzheimer's disease is unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Risk factors include age, family history, and head injury. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in quality of life for individuals with the disease. That's why it is crucial to be aware of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's in order to get a diagnosis and begin treatment as soon as possible. If you want to learn more, read on to find out about some of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's.
KevinMD.com

Take steps (literally) to prevent dementia

A recent study out of England found that walking just under 10,000 steps a day reduces a person’s risk of developing dementia by 50 percent. Pick up the pace to a “brisk” walk (over 40 steps per minute), and that risk goes down even further. Perhaps most strikingly, the authors found that even a low number of daily steps was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
healthleadersmedia.com

Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care

Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
MedicalXpress

Parkinson's disease: Treatment is best started early

BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was brought to hospital after he collapsed in a park while walking his dog. A doctor in the emergency department said to Paxman: "I think you have Parkinson's." The doctor had noticed that Paxman was less animated than usual when presenting University Challenge. A mask-like face...
nypressnews.com

Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’

The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
Healthline

Side Effects of Effexor XR: What You Need to Know

If you have certain mental health conditions, your doctor might suggest Effexor XR (venlafaxine) as a treatment option for you. Effexor XR is a prescription medication that’s used in adults to treat:. Effexor XR helps relieve the symptoms of these conditions. The drug comes as a capsule that you...
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Causes of Anxiety? 9 Potential Causes

Anxiety is often caused by a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, life experiences, and certain medications. The exact cause of anxiety is unknown. Generally, a single factor does not cause an anxiety disorder, but several factors work together to do so. 9 potential causes of anxiety. 1. Genetic predisposition.
POPSUGAR

​How to Support Someone Going Through a Psychiatric Episode

Though the term "psychosis" may be thrown around loosely, the diagnosis is often much deeper than describing someone's erratic or abnormal behavior. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, a period of psychosis is what happens when an individual's "thoughts and perceptions are disturbed" and they "have difficulty understanding what is real and what is not."
nypressnews.com

The 4-7-8 breathing method helps you sleep in 60 seconds

If you’re struggling to sleep like the other 8 billion of us who have recently Googled ‘how to sleep’, we give you: the 4-7-8 breathing method. We know, we know. Another faux-scientific #hack or mindfulness app that doesn’t exactly work for everyone. But when it comes to the 4-7-8 sleep technique, you’d be hard pushed to find someone who doesn’t rave about its benefits, particularly for calming anxiety – one study even found that heart rate and blood pressure were calmed after trying the techniqe.
