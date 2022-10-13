Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Teens with chronic conditions face challenges and risks when they age out of pediatric rheumatology care
Living with severe inflammatory arthritis or any other serious condition of the joints, bones and muscles is challenging for anyone, perhaps most of all for children. Young patients often experience pain, swelling and stiffness in many joints, which can limit their day-to-day activities. Kids and teens with chronic conditions, particularly...
KIDS・
healio.com
Costs associated with type 1 diabetes affect physical, emotional health of young adults
Rise in diabetes costs, including increased insulin prices, substantially influenced physical and psychological health for young adults with type 1 diabetes, according to survey results published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics. “While the exponential rise of the cost of insulin over the last 20 years has received significant publicity and...
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study
People with dementia who suffer from anxiety or depression may benefit from talking therapies available on the NHS, new research suggests. Previous studies estimate that 38% of people with mild dementia are affected by the mental health conditions. Scientists say their findings support the use of treatments like counselling to...
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
MedicalXpress
Combination of poor gait and weak hand grip could be early indicators of dementia
Walking speed and grip strength could be early indicators of dementia before the onset of noticeable symptoms, a Monash University study reveals. Researchers found slow walking speed combined with weak hand grip was a stronger predictor of cognitive decline and dementia in older adults than either measure alone. The study...
What To Know About Cervical Vertigo
Have you ever felt dizzy, imbalanced, and sick to your stomach for no apparent reason? If you did, you might have experienced cervical vertigo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cervical vertigo (aka cervicogenic dizziness) can be caused by inflammation or neck and head injuries. Neck pain, dizziness, nausea, visual issues, trouble walking, and a lack of coordination mark cervical vertigo. Unlike regular vertigo, cervical vertigo usually doesn't cause a spinning sensation. Instead, WebMD says cervical vertigo can make you feel light-headed, heavy-headed, faint, or unsteady.
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
natureworldnews.com
What Are the Most Common Symptoms of Alzheimer’s?
Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills. It is the most common form of dementia and affects millions of people both in the United States and around the world. The cause of Alzheimer's disease is unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Risk factors include age, family history, and head injury. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in quality of life for individuals with the disease. That's why it is crucial to be aware of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's in order to get a diagnosis and begin treatment as soon as possible. If you want to learn more, read on to find out about some of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's.
Signs of dementia may be detectable nine years before diagnosis – study
Scientists have discovered that it may be possible to spot signs of dementia as early as nine years before patients receive an official diagnosis. The findings raise the possibility that, in the future, at-risk people could be screened to help select those who could benefit from interventions, or help identify patients suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
It took me 10 years of doctors' appointments and a misdiagnosis of IBS before discovering I had Crohn's disease
When I first started experiencing symptoms of Crohn's disease, doctors thought it was IBS. It wasn't until 10 years later that I got my diagnosis.
KevinMD.com
Take steps (literally) to prevent dementia
A recent study out of England found that walking just under 10,000 steps a day reduces a person’s risk of developing dementia by 50 percent. Pick up the pace to a “brisk” walk (over 40 steps per minute), and that risk goes down even further. Perhaps most strikingly, the authors found that even a low number of daily steps was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
healthleadersmedia.com
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's disease: Treatment is best started early
BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was brought to hospital after he collapsed in a park while walking his dog. A doctor in the emergency department said to Paxman: "I think you have Parkinson's." The doctor had noticed that Paxman was less animated than usual when presenting University Challenge. A mask-like face...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’
The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
Healthline
Side Effects of Effexor XR: What You Need to Know
If you have certain mental health conditions, your doctor might suggest Effexor XR (venlafaxine) as a treatment option for you. Effexor XR is a prescription medication that’s used in adults to treat:. Effexor XR helps relieve the symptoms of these conditions. The drug comes as a capsule that you...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Causes of Anxiety? 9 Potential Causes
Anxiety is often caused by a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, life experiences, and certain medications. The exact cause of anxiety is unknown. Generally, a single factor does not cause an anxiety disorder, but several factors work together to do so. 9 potential causes of anxiety. 1. Genetic predisposition.
How to Support Someone Going Through a Psychiatric Episode
Though the term "psychosis" may be thrown around loosely, the diagnosis is often much deeper than describing someone's erratic or abnormal behavior. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, a period of psychosis is what happens when an individual's "thoughts and perceptions are disturbed" and they "have difficulty understanding what is real and what is not."
Medical News Today
Dementia: How falls, poorer health may help predict earlier diagnosis up to 9 years
More than 55 million people globally have dementia. Researchers from the University of Cambridge show it is possible to see signs of dementia as early as nine years before a person receives a diagnosis. Scientists also found those who developed Alzheimer’s were more likely to have had a fall and...
nypressnews.com
The 4-7-8 breathing method helps you sleep in 60 seconds
If you’re struggling to sleep like the other 8 billion of us who have recently Googled ‘how to sleep’, we give you: the 4-7-8 breathing method. We know, we know. Another faux-scientific #hack or mindfulness app that doesn’t exactly work for everyone. But when it comes to the 4-7-8 sleep technique, you’d be hard pushed to find someone who doesn’t rave about its benefits, particularly for calming anxiety – one study even found that heart rate and blood pressure were calmed after trying the techniqe.
