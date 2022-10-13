ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Longtime Gophers Volleyball coach announces departure

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon has announced that he will leave the organization after this season. Matt Houk, currently serving as assistant head coach, will be the interim head coach after the season. The team will conduct a nation-wide search to find its next head coach, according to a release from the organization.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon stepping down after 2022 season

MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time in 12 years, the University of Minnesota volleyball team will have a new head coach next season. Hugh McCutcheon announced Sunday that the 2022 season will be his last with the Gophers. Minnesota is currently 10-6 this season, including a 5-3 mark in Big Ten play. In 10-plus seasons with the Gophers, McCutcheon has a 265-71 record and has led Minnesota to three NCAA Final Four appearances. He led the Gophers to a Big Ten title in 2018.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Tanner Morgan stuns Illinois defense, scores TD on the ground for Minnesota

Tanner Morgan got the Minnesota offense in the scoring column with a sneaky play. Minnesota was down 10-0 before Morgan’s touchdown. The Golden Gophers’ offense found themselves threatening the Fighting Illini defense in the red zone during the second quarter. Morgan was pressured and fooled an Illinois pass...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck shares positive update about QB Tanner Morgan after suffering head injury against Illinois

P.J. Fleck had some good new about his quarterback. Tanner Morgan left the Illinois game with a head injury on Saturday. Minnesota football released a statement saying that Fleck announced Morgan is in good shape and is being cared for by the university’s medical staff. Morgan also wanted to thank everyone for their kind words and thinking of him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

McCutcheon Announces that 2022 Season will be his Last Coaching Gophers

University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced today that this will be his final season coaching the Gophers. A nationwide search will be conducted at the end of the season for Minnesota's next head coach. During that time, Associate Head Coach Matt Houk will serve as the interim head coach of the Gophers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Top 10 Minnesota colleges and universities announced by WalletHub

(Undated)--With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today (Monday) has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
WORTHINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

15 Historic Buildings in Minnesota that Could be Settings for a Horror Movie

There are tons of beautiful, historic buildings in Minnesota. But during spooky season, my mind goes straight to how spooky everything looks (or could look in the right lighting). So when I was looking at different historical places around Minnesota there were a few that I saw and I thought 'man, these could be the setting of a horror movie!' Keep scrolling to check them out and let me know if you agree that these could be the perfect setting for a horror movie.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country

The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy