WEHT Weekend: 5 fall-fun ways to kick off the season

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcgAY_0iY9XYS200

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – As the weather cools down, fall events heat up. Here are 5 ways you can spend your weekend.

Evansville:

  • 1. Haunted Historic Evansville (Riverside Tour)

When – October 14 and 15: 6-10 p.m.

Where- First Presbyterian Church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6uTK_0iY9XYS200

History buffs beware! Walk back in time on this tour to learn the histories, mysteries and tragedies that lay in the past of Evansville’s Riverside District. This includes seeing the Reitz Family Home with spirit appearances by Edward Reitz himself.

More information can be found here .

Owensboro

2. Monster Mash Fundraiser Bash

When – October 15: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waIyv_0iY9XYS200

Owensboro’s oldest and newest Halloween stores, TD’s Tuff Decisions and Ghostly Productions are collaborating to bring you, the Monster Mash Fundraiser Bash! Come enjoy a horror movie marathon, costume contest followed by a ghost tour around downtown Owensboro. A percentage of each sale made will be donated to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

More information can be found here .

WEHT Weekend: 10 things to do in the Tri-State

Madisonville

3. Fall by the River

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQCiO_0iY9XYS200
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

When – October 15 at 11 a.m.

Where – 1301 Hospital Rd Dawson Springs, Ky

Join Tradewater Kayaking for movies, food and fun. There will be hayrides, inflatables, a kid’s zipline. Enjoy ‘Let’s get Fried’ food truck, fire pits with smores followed up with the showing of Hocus Pocus at dusk.

Henderson

4. Market on Main & Chili Cook Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ogtsb_0iY9XYS200

The usual Market on Main gets a bit spicy as they add a Chili Cook-Off to their agenda this Saturday. Come watch local organizations battle it out for the title and trophy of Best Chili in Henderson. Tickets for entry are $12 and include a mug for chili samples and one voting ticket.

When – October 15: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where – Central Park

Newburgh

5. 2022 Historic Newburgh Halloween Illuminations

When – October 13-16, and 20-23: 6 – 9 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOVVt_0iY9XYS200

Come enjoy Newburgh’s Halloween Illuminations at your own pace. Over 10,000 lights will brighten the path you will be walking along the Rivertown Trail from the Gene Aurand Trailhead to the Ohio River and back.

Tickets can be bought here .

Protect your hands when carving pumpkins

Fall activities like apple picking, corn mazes and pumpkin picking can be loads of fun. Tell us your favorite fall activity, #WEHTweekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

