The Grand Rapids Community College Lakeshore campus will be hosting an event to get students connected to a success coach. Ari Fiske, the Student Success Coach at GRCC’s Lakeshore campus, will be running the “Donuts & Cider with your Coach” event on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. – noon and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. in room 102. Meeting with the life coach can be a very valuable resource for GRCC students mapping out educational and career goals.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO