villages-news.com
Proposed Villages Fire District is a pig in a poke
An article in the October issue of the POA Bulletin contains a good analysis of the proposed Villages Fire District, supporting the POA’s recommendation that we vote NO. If you missed reading the article or need to refresh your memory before voting, here is a link: https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://poa4us.org/wp-content/uploads/simple-file-list/Bulletins/2022-10-Bulletin.pdf&hl=en. In addition to the three primary reasons specified in the article, there is another to reason to vote NO on the Fire District: The proponents of the Fire District (Developer-appointed local officials, Developer’s employee Representative Hage, and Developer-owned Daily Sun) are asking us, the residents of Sumter County, to buy the proverbial pig in a poke.
villages-news.com
Southside pool will be closed Friday for maintenance
The Southside adult pool on the Historic Side of The Villages will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Oct. 21.This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.
villages-news.com
Mold a problem at dead man’s home in The Villages
Mold has become a problem at a dead man’s home in The Villages. The home at 8269 SE 177th Winterthur Loop in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a public hearing this past Friday in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
Villages Daily Sun
The Villages has a most scenic way to walk
The Villages Health seeks to help residents start their days with getting active. It holds community walks around The Villages that people can sign up for now. Group walks with The Villages Health were popular with diabetes prevention courses, so it expanded the offerings. “We’ve had such success with the...
naturecoaster.com
October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates
October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates. Affordable Secure Storage has requested two building permits (2022-13657 and 2022-13864) for two 16,000 SF mini-warehouse buildings at their site at 3532 N Carl G Rose Hwy (SR-200) in Hernando. Meadowcrest Animal Clinic has requested a building permit (2022-13878) for a new 3,264...
BOCC Oct. 18 meeting to vote on 1,250-unit development near SW 60th Avenue
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners this week will face another organized neighborhood in opposition to a proposed development, this time for the Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP project slated for the SW 60th Avenue corridor. The developer seeks to rezone nearly 122 acres currently zoned as general agriculture, residential...
leesburg-news.com
Sandhill Cranes Visiting Leesburg Yard
Check out these sandhill cranes spotted visiting a yard in Leesburg. Thanks to Marilynn Wells for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://leesburg-news.com/contact-us!
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
ocala-news.com
City announces road closures, detours for this weekend’s Ocala Arts Festival
The City of Ocala has released a list of road closures and detours that will be in effect for the 55th Annual Ocala Arts Festival, which will be held on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 in downtown Ocala. Due to this weekend’s festival, the following road closures will...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
ocala-news.com
Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo returns to Ocala Downtown Market
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala will host its annual Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo on Sunday, October 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market. The nonprofit organization states that dogs and kids of all ages will have plenty of fun during the second annual installment of the doggy expo. The event, which is free to attend and open to the public, will feature costume contests, pet adoptions, music, food trucks, demonstrations, and more.
villages-news.com
Golf cart thief serving jail time after snatching Yamaha parked at town square
A golf cart thief has been sentenced to jail time after snatching a Yamaha parked at a town square in The Villages. Patrick Ewel White, 39 of Okahumpka, has been sentenced to six months in the Lake County Jail after pleading no contest last month to a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was given credit for 65 days already served in jail.
villages-news.com
Ronald Edward Shultz
Ronald “Ron” Edward Shultz, 68, of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully in his home, Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born December 29, 1953, in New Port, NJ to Paul Sidney and MaryAnn (nee Ashley) Shultz. He is survived by his daughter, Terry (Shawn) O’Trimble, grandchildren: Shawn, Zara,...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Water Lilies At Barnett Estate In Inverness
Check out these beautiful water lilies at Barnett Estate in Inverness. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
fox35orlando.com
Massive amounts of storm debris fills Volusia County neighborhood, anxious residents await pick up
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Massive amounts of trash line one neighborhood in Volusia County following historic flooding from Tropical Storm Ian. People who live off Ellison Avenue in New Smyrna Beach are anxious to have their trash picked up. Jake and Brandy Grey LaFrance live on Lake Drive. Rain from...
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
villages-news.com
William Wythe Pearson
William “Bill” Wythe Pearson, 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away on September 26, 2022. He was born in Texas and raised in Slidell, LA. In 1945, Bill led the Slidell High School Tigers to the State football championship. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant serving in Greenland, Japan, and the Marshall Islands. He was a graduate of American University. Bill was employed by EG&G as the Director of Technical Services until retiring in 1990.
villages-news.com
William Charbern Cunningham
William Charbern Cunningham, of Wildwood, passed away Oct. 13, 2022. Bill was a gregarious and gentle soul devoted to his Earth Family as well as his connection to the Great Mystery of Spirit and the loving God of his understanding. Born into this life on August 7, 1948 to William Charbern Cunningham Sr. and Cecilia Wehby-Mitchell Cunningham, he was the third child of eight – Maureen (John Khoury,) Joe (Brenda,) Mike, Barb (Paul Sabourin), Pat (Susan Sutton,) Jack (Janet,) and Mary (Jack Lehman.) Adored by his 4 brothers and 3 sisters, Bill brought laughter, song, prose, insight, wisdom, caring, and compassion into each unique relationship he shared with them.
