The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Proposed Villages Fire District is a pig in a poke

An article in the October issue of the POA Bulletin contains a good analysis of the proposed Villages Fire District, supporting the POA’s recommendation that we vote NO. If you missed reading the article or need to refresh your memory before voting, here is a link: https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://poa4us.org/wp-content/uploads/simple-file-list/Bulletins/2022-10-Bulletin.pdf&hl=en. In addition to the three primary reasons specified in the article, there is another to reason to vote NO on the Fire District: The proponents of the Fire District (Developer-appointed local officials, Developer’s employee Representative Hage, and Developer-owned Daily Sun) are asking us, the residents of Sumter County, to buy the proverbial pig in a poke.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Southside pool will be closed Friday for maintenance

The Southside adult pool on the Historic Side of The Villages will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Oct. 21.This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Mold a problem at dead man’s home in The Villages

Mold has become a problem at a dead man’s home in The Villages. The home at 8269 SE 177th Winterthur Loop in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a public hearing this past Friday in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

The Villages has a most scenic way to walk

The Villages Health seeks to help residents start their days with getting active. It holds community walks around The Villages that people can sign up for now. Group walks with The Villages Health were popular with diabetes prevention courses, so it expanded the offerings. “We’ve had such success with the...
THE VILLAGES, FL
naturecoaster.com

October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates

October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates. Affordable Secure Storage has requested two building permits (2022-13657 and 2022-13864) for two 16,000 SF mini-warehouse buildings at their site at 3532 N Carl G Rose Hwy (SR-200) in Hernando. Meadowcrest Animal Clinic has requested a building permit (2022-13878) for a new 3,264...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Sandhill Cranes Visiting Leesburg Yard

Check out these sandhill cranes spotted visiting a yard in Leesburg. Thanks to Marilynn Wells for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://leesburg-news.com/contact-us!
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo returns to Ocala Downtown Market

The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala will host its annual Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo on Sunday, October 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market. The nonprofit organization states that dogs and kids of all ages will have plenty of fun during the second annual installment of the doggy expo. The event, which is free to attend and open to the public, will feature costume contests, pet adoptions, music, food trucks, demonstrations, and more.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart thief serving jail time after snatching Yamaha parked at town square

A golf cart thief has been sentenced to jail time after snatching a Yamaha parked at a town square in The Villages. Patrick Ewel White, 39 of Okahumpka, has been sentenced to six months in the Lake County Jail after pleading no contest last month to a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was given credit for 65 days already served in jail.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Ronald Edward Shultz

Ronald “Ron” Edward Shultz, 68, of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully in his home, Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born December 29, 1953, in New Port, NJ to Paul Sidney and MaryAnn (nee Ashley) Shultz. He is survived by his daughter, Terry (Shawn) O’Trimble, grandchildren: Shawn, Zara,...
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WESH

Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

William Wythe Pearson

William “Bill” Wythe Pearson, 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away on September 26, 2022. He was born in Texas and raised in Slidell, LA. In 1945, Bill led the Slidell High School Tigers to the State football championship. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant serving in Greenland, Japan, and the Marshall Islands. He was a graduate of American University. Bill was employed by EG&G as the Director of Technical Services until retiring in 1990.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

William Charbern Cunningham

William Charbern Cunningham, of Wildwood, passed away Oct. 13, 2022. Bill was a gregarious and gentle soul devoted to his Earth Family as well as his connection to the Great Mystery of Spirit and the loving God of his understanding. Born into this life on August 7, 1948 to William Charbern Cunningham Sr. and Cecilia Wehby-Mitchell Cunningham, he was the third child of eight – Maureen (John Khoury,) Joe (Brenda,) Mike, Barb (Paul Sabourin), Pat (Susan Sutton,) Jack (Janet,) and Mary (Jack Lehman.) Adored by his 4 brothers and 3 sisters, Bill brought laughter, song, prose, insight, wisdom, caring, and compassion into each unique relationship he shared with them.
WILDWOOD, FL

