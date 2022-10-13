ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Bruce Richardson: It's great being an independent and seeing all sides of an issue

After reading the somewhat politically motivated and humorous letters Oct. 13, my first inclination is to comment how proud I am to be an independent (and New Hampshire native). My opinion states that the individual who displayed rage against Mr. Bill Jolly in the Concord parking lot, while exercising his right to an opinion, was clearly asking for a confrontation less than diplomatic. When diplomacy fails, then people go to war. Ask any U.S. veteran who was stationed in California post-Vietnam and they may tell you accounts of military people being looked down upon or worse during that time (in regards to the outward display of violence).
CONCORD, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message

Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk

As the chief officer for integrated health services and the director of community-integrated health and well-being at Amoskeag Health, we are writing today about a critically important program that is in jeopardy of being discontinued without reauthorization by New Hampshire’s Executive Council. We would like to take the opportunity to inform the public of what […] The post For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MANCHESTER, NH
nhmagazine.com

Moody Bedel’s Bridge

Moody Bedel’s bridge is now dead and gone. All that remains is an imposing granite pier rising out of the of the Connecticut River and stone abutments on opposing banks. In a nearby small, grassy park, a monument that looks like a gravestone marks the passing of Bedel’s bridge and hints at its never-say-die story.
HAVERHILL, NH
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / North of Concord: El Mirador Restaurante

Located on the grounds of the historic Bethlehem Country Club golf course on Route 302, El Mirador is a new spot that’s serving both Latin American and American cuisine. El Mirador, which translates to “the view,” is the brainchild of the Pu brothers, Chefs Juan and Andrés.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Barbara Zeckhausen

Wouldn’t it be nice if there were someone free to work across party lines, who had no agenda but the economic prosperity of Belknap County? Well, we do as Eliza Leadbeater is running as County Commissioner. Eliza is recognized as an economic developer, entrepreneur, and educator. In 1992, she...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Herbert J. Greenlaw Jr.

FRANKLIN — Herbert "Bert" J. Greenlaw Jr., 63, a resident of Franklin since 1991, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Concord on November 7, 1958, the son of late Herbert J. Sr. and Carolyn (Charlton) Greenlaw. Bert has been a...
FRANKLIN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Tickets on sale Oct. 21 for Lewis 'Black: Off the Rails Tour'

LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia will welcome "Lewis Black: Off the Rails Tour" on Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. Known as the "King of Rant," Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world.
LACONIA, NH
PhillyBite

The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - The state of NH is a great place to find if you're hungry for some great, hearty, and homey food. The state is known for its great homestyle fare, including delicious buffets, dockside dining, and cider donuts. You can eat whatever your heart desires in one of the state's best all-you-can-eat restaurants.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Ronald Rifenburg, 90

HEBRON — Ronald Rifenburg, 90, formerly of Hebron, passed away on October 6, 2022, at CMC Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, after a courageous fight against heart failure, pneumonia, and other serious illnesses after a brief return to New Hampshire to spend his final time with close family. Ron...
HEBRON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Employee ownership proving a success at The Home Beautiful

BELMONT — Owning a business is different from being an employee. For about a year, employees of The Home Beautiful have experienced the joys and hard work of ownership. The co-owners are somewhat unique because they have worked at the business for years, in some cases, and they know the ins and outs of their respective jobs.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

David M. Shribman: My friend, James Edward Wright

He grew up in a town named for the Earth's primary mineral containing lead, which might explain his strength. Galena, Illinois, also was the home of nine Civil War generals, including Ulysses S. Grant, which might explain why he became a Marine and later was among the country's most outspoken advocates for veterans of America's wars. As a young man, he set dynamite explosives in a zinc mine, which might explain his appreciation for life above ground. He financed his education as a bartender, janitor and night watchman, which might explain his reverence for learning. He was my friend and teacher, which explains everything.
GALENA, IL
WCAX

Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) Photojournalist Kerri Nelson. - When you hear the name Patinkin, you may immediately think of Broadway or the Princess Bride, but how about Wagyu Beef? Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield. Folks from all over the world came to participate in person and online for over 70 livestock lots. Vermont Wagyu, like many Vermont businesses felt the hit from the recent Covid Pandemic shutdowns and were left to figure out a new way to offer their premium beef products to keep the business going and support the families that worked on the farm. The Patinkin family came together and developed a thriving E-Commerce business that reached consumers all over the country.
SPRINGFIELD, VT

