MaryAnn Pumilia: Count on Sellers to stand for traditional values, constitutional rights
Residents of Grafton County District 18 have an important choice to make on Nov. 8.
NHPR
Your ballot might list the same candidate under two parties. That's allowed under N.H. law.
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In some towns, voters will see candidates listed under the headings of more than one political party on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is allowed under New Hampshire law...
WCVB
New Hampshire DOT mobile message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
Early risers driving on Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight to show a a message with an expletive about President Joe Biden. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned away from traffic, but...
laconiadailysun.com
Melanie Nesheim: Kate Miller is a reasonable candidate who needs to make it to the legislature
Let’s elect Kate Miller to represent the 2nd District in the New Hampshire state Senate. Ashland and Holderness folks: Kate Miller is new to us because of the redistricting. She has lived in NH for over 30 years and raised seven children here. Unlike her opponent, she is reasonable.
laconiadailysun.com
Bruce Richardson: It's great being an independent and seeing all sides of an issue
After reading the somewhat politically motivated and humorous letters Oct. 13, my first inclination is to comment how proud I am to be an independent (and New Hampshire native). My opinion states that the individual who displayed rage against Mr. Bill Jolly in the Concord parking lot, while exercising his right to an opinion, was clearly asking for a confrontation less than diplomatic. When diplomacy fails, then people go to war. Ask any U.S. veteran who was stationed in California post-Vietnam and they may tell you accounts of military people being looked down upon or worse during that time (in regards to the outward display of violence).
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game investigating after bear kills pet pig in Franklin
FRANKLIN, N.H. — A New Hampshire family is mourning the loss of their pet pig after a bear broke into its pen in Franklin. New Hampshire Fish and Game is investigating the incident. “We all became pretty attached to him in the short time we had him,” said owner...
I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message
Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk
As the chief officer for integrated health services and the director of community-integrated health and well-being at Amoskeag Health, we are writing today about a critically important program that is in jeopardy of being discontinued without reauthorization by New Hampshire’s Executive Council. We would like to take the opportunity to inform the public of what […] The post For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
nhmagazine.com
Moody Bedel’s Bridge
Moody Bedel’s bridge is now dead and gone. All that remains is an imposing granite pier rising out of the of the Connecticut River and stone abutments on opposing banks. In a nearby small, grassy park, a monument that looks like a gravestone marks the passing of Bedel’s bridge and hints at its never-say-die story.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: El Mirador Restaurante
Located on the grounds of the historic Bethlehem Country Club golf course on Route 302, El Mirador is a new spot that’s serving both Latin American and American cuisine. El Mirador, which translates to “the view,” is the brainchild of the Pu brothers, Chefs Juan and Andrés.
laconiadailysun.com
Barbara Zeckhausen
Wouldn’t it be nice if there were someone free to work across party lines, who had no agenda but the economic prosperity of Belknap County? Well, we do as Eliza Leadbeater is running as County Commissioner. Eliza is recognized as an economic developer, entrepreneur, and educator. In 1992, she...
laconiadailysun.com
Herbert J. Greenlaw Jr.
FRANKLIN — Herbert "Bert" J. Greenlaw Jr., 63, a resident of Franklin since 1991, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Concord on November 7, 1958, the son of late Herbert J. Sr. and Carolyn (Charlton) Greenlaw. Bert has been a...
Lured by Social Media, Sleepy Hollow Farm Leaf Peepers Now Require Crowd Control
“I’m literally going to Vermont because of a picture i [sic] saw on social media!”. So said “lissette” in a 2019 comment on a Yankee magazine story about Pomfret’s Sleepy Hollow Farm, one of the most photographed places in the state. Judging by the dozens of...
laconiadailysun.com
Tickets on sale Oct. 21 for Lewis 'Black: Off the Rails Tour'
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia will welcome "Lewis Black: Off the Rails Tour" on Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. Known as the "King of Rant," Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world.
PhillyBite
The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - The state of NH is a great place to find if you're hungry for some great, hearty, and homey food. The state is known for its great homestyle fare, including delicious buffets, dockside dining, and cider donuts. You can eat whatever your heart desires in one of the state's best all-you-can-eat restaurants.
laconiadailysun.com
Ronald Rifenburg, 90
HEBRON — Ronald Rifenburg, 90, formerly of Hebron, passed away on October 6, 2022, at CMC Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, after a courageous fight against heart failure, pneumonia, and other serious illnesses after a brief return to New Hampshire to spend his final time with close family. Ron...
laconiadailysun.com
Employee ownership proving a success at The Home Beautiful
BELMONT — Owning a business is different from being an employee. For about a year, employees of The Home Beautiful have experienced the joys and hard work of ownership. The co-owners are somewhat unique because they have worked at the business for years, in some cases, and they know the ins and outs of their respective jobs.
laconiadailysun.com
David M. Shribman: My friend, James Edward Wright
He grew up in a town named for the Earth's primary mineral containing lead, which might explain his strength. Galena, Illinois, also was the home of nine Civil War generals, including Ulysses S. Grant, which might explain why he became a Marine and later was among the country's most outspoken advocates for veterans of America's wars. As a young man, he set dynamite explosives in a zinc mine, which might explain his appreciation for life above ground. He financed his education as a bartender, janitor and night watchman, which might explain his reverence for learning. He was my friend and teacher, which explains everything.
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) Photojournalist Kerri Nelson. - When you hear the name Patinkin, you may immediately think of Broadway or the Princess Bride, but how about Wagyu Beef? Vermont Wagyu held its 4th annual Wagyu Beef livestock auction Saturday in Springfield. Folks from all over the world came to participate in person and online for over 70 livestock lots. Vermont Wagyu, like many Vermont businesses felt the hit from the recent Covid Pandemic shutdowns and were left to figure out a new way to offer their premium beef products to keep the business going and support the families that worked on the farm. The Patinkin family came together and developed a thriving E-Commerce business that reached consumers all over the country.
