Environment

KTVZ

Sunny & mild

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Lingering high pressure over the Pacific NW will deliver another nice string of days, but we have big change in store for next weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the mid 70's. Light and variable breezes for most, with northerly winds at 5-10 mph for some. Breezes will calm this evening and we will see mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to mid 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
Channel 6000

Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Nakia Creek Fire explodes amid powerful winds, forcing thousands of evacuations in Washington State

Fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably hot temperatures, a wildfire burning in Washington State exploded to 2,000 acres Sunday, forcing thousands of evacuations. The blaze, dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, began October 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas in Clark County near the Oregon border, smoldering and creeping through steep, rocky terrain in the Yacolt Burn State Forest.
WASHINGTON STATE
beachconnection.net

Washington Coast, South Oregon Coast Under Air Quality Alerts

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire along with easterly winds are creating uncomfortable situations for most parts of the Pacific Northwest, with, the eastern halves of Washington and Oregon faring better along with a couple slices of the Oregon coast. Otherwise, everything west of the Cascades – including much of the south Oregon coast and all the Washington coast – are under air quality alerts for a day or more. (Above: photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Prepared for This Year’s Great Oregon Shakeout Earthquake Drill

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Emergency Management) Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a global drill for people to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake. Nearly half a million Oregonians have registered to take part in this year’s self-led Great ShakeOut drill at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, pledging to Drop, Cover and Hold On for at least 60 seconds as if a major earthquake was occurring at that moment.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
KDRV

Practicing earthquake safety in Oregon

Half a million Oregonians are expected to participate in the Great Oregon Shakeout Drill on Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Taking that action of drop, cover and hold on will save lives during an earthquake,” said Andrew Phelps, executive director of...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today

(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODF John Day Unit terminates Regulated-Use Closure

JOHN DAY – (Press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District) Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit will terminate Regulated-Use Closure at 12:01 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022. These wildfire prevention measures were terminated for The Dalles and Prineville units on October 7th. Fire Season remains in effect across the Central Oregon District.
OREGON STATE

