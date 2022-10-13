Read full article on original website
Sunny & mild
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Lingering high pressure over the Pacific NW will deliver another nice string of days, but we have big change in store for next weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the mid 70's. Light and variable breezes for most, with northerly winds at 5-10 mph for some. Breezes will calm this evening and we will see mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to mid 30's.
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what it means for Oregon
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Nakia Creek Fire explodes amid powerful winds, forcing thousands of evacuations in Washington State
Fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably hot temperatures, a wildfire burning in Washington State exploded to 2,000 acres Sunday, forcing thousands of evacuations. The blaze, dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, began October 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas in Clark County near the Oregon border, smoldering and creeping through steep, rocky terrain in the Yacolt Burn State Forest.
Washington Coast, South Oregon Coast Under Air Quality Alerts
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire along with easterly winds are creating uncomfortable situations for most parts of the Pacific Northwest, with, the eastern halves of Washington and Oregon faring better along with a couple slices of the Oregon coast. Otherwise, everything west of the Cascades – including much of the south Oregon coast and all the Washington coast – are under air quality alerts for a day or more. (Above: photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Red Flag Warning issued across Oregon, Washington this weekend
A Red Flag Warning was issued on Friday ahead of the gusty winds and relatively low humidity forecasted for this weekend in areas west of the Cascade Mountain Range in Oregon and Washington.
The Great Oregon Shakeout Is An Earthquake Exercise Scheduled On October 20
It is a phrase that has been drilled into our heads numerous times in an effort to have us ready for an earthquake. The phase will be in the spotlight during the Great Oregon ShakeOut, which will take place on October 20 at 10:20 in the morning. According to the...
Parts of Oregon have smokiest air in the nation, as state issues air quality advisory that includes Portland
Warm, dry autumn weather and persistent Northwest wildfires have created the worst air quality in the nation in parts of Oregon – prompting officials to issue an advisory Friday that includes Portland and the Willamette Valley. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality warned that smoky air could linger into...
Oregon Skyline Trail Was The First Trail To Run Along The Peak Of The Cascades In Central Oregon
The first version of the Oregon Skyline Trail ran all the way from Crater Lake to Mount Hood. It was the trail that came before the Pacific Crest Trail, and although it was dubbed the Oregon Skyline Trail, it regularly deviated from the path of the Pacific Crest and went down slopes on both sides of the Cascade crest.
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
Prepared for This Year’s Great Oregon Shakeout Earthquake Drill
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Emergency Management) Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a global drill for people to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake. Nearly half a million Oregonians have registered to take part in this year’s self-led Great ShakeOut drill at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, pledging to Drop, Cover and Hold On for at least 60 seconds as if a major earthquake was occurring at that moment.
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Practicing earthquake safety in Oregon
Half a million Oregonians are expected to participate in the Great Oregon Shakeout Drill on Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Taking that action of drop, cover and hold on will save lives during an earthquake,” said Andrew Phelps, executive director of...
Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today
(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
This movie is popular among horror-obsessed Oregonians
Lifestyle discovery platform Wishlisted used data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to determine the most popular horror movie in each state. In Oregon, Midsommar tops the list.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
ODF John Day Unit terminates Regulated-Use Closure
JOHN DAY – (Press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District) Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit will terminate Regulated-Use Closure at 12:01 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022. These wildfire prevention measures were terminated for The Dalles and Prineville units on October 7th. Fire Season remains in effect across the Central Oregon District.
Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Oregon using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
