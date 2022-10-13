A pair of Levi's jeans sold for more than $75,000. Don't worry. Inflation hasn't gotten that bad. The (really, really) old pair of jeans hails from the 19th century. The jeans were put up for bid at an auction in New Mexico. Two vintage-clothing collectors teamed up to put down the cash in order to bring this piece of history back to California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO