Democrats who flipped Congress in 2018 face hurdles in 2022
Election Day in 2018 saw Democrats flip more than 40 seats to regain the House majority
A pair of Levi's that sold for $76K reflects anti-Chinese sentiment of 19th century
A pair of Levi's jeans sold for more than $75,000. Don't worry. Inflation hasn't gotten that bad. The (really, really) old pair of jeans hails from the 19th century. The jeans were put up for bid at an auction in New Mexico. Two vintage-clothing collectors teamed up to put down the cash in order to bring this piece of history back to California.
Biden gave young voters a win on student debt, but abortion tops midterm motivations
When Erin Moore started college, she knew she'd take on student debt. But years later, as she walks around a market in Bucks County, Pa., making loan payments feels much more within reach. Student loan relief "actually will make it feasible for me to pay," said Moore, a teacher in...
